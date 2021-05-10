Bryan softball team faces tough test in Class 6A regional quarterfinals against No. 3 Waco Midway

“They both can hit the ball well, a lot like Jacque and Jess, and I think the team rallies around them,” Luna said of the Rowatt sisters. “I think that’s who they feed off of, but they have a big senior class and have a lot more seniors than we do, so I think that’s part of it, too. They know this is their last ride and they want to give it all out and they certainly have through 25 games.”

Bryan (31-9) rallied last week to win games two and three to advance against Garland Sachse after falling 12-4 in the series opener. In the Lady Vikings’ two wins, Luna moved senior Kaedyn Filburn from second base to first to give Bryan more speed in the infield.

“Bringing in Ailee [Freeman] into second, she can really move different angles than I can,” Filburn said. “And then at first, I have a little bit more knowledge of the game in that area because I play tournament [ball] and I’ve played there a couple of times, so really having that extra knowledge to go up on the slappers.”

Luna said Filburn, who has signed to play at Schreiner University and also pitches, might stay at first base again this week. Filburn said although she’s played first base before, her knowledge of the position has grown more this season as teammates Jacque Adams and Maci Ramirez, Bryan’s usual first basemen, have helped her.