Bryan softball team faces tough test in Class 6A regional quarterfinals against No. 3 Waco Midway

The Bryan softball team has been a force to be reckoned with for most of the season, but the Lady Vikings now face arguably their toughest opponent yet in third-ranked Waco Midway.
Bryan will meet Midway (24-1) in a best-of-3 series in the Class 6A regional quarterfinals with the first game set for Wednesday in Waco. Game 2 will be played Thursday in Bryan with Game 3 on Saturday in Waco if needed. All three games will have a 6 p.m. first pitch.
Bryan, which went undefeated in District 12-6A, is seeking its first regional semifinal appearance since 2012. The winner of the series will face the winner of The Woodlands-Cypress Woods.
Midway has been a top-five team all season and holds the most all-time wins in 6A. The Pantherettes’ pedigree is something Bryan head coach Enrique Luna noted as a challenge this week.
“They’re on a 20-game winning streak, they’re 24-1, and there’s a reason for that,” Luna said. “Everything they do, they do it well. They hit the ball well, they play good defense, and they have good pitching. They’re just a very, very talented team.”
Whereas Bryan has twin sisters Jessica and Jacque Adams leading the charge as a pitcher-catcher duo, Midway has its own standout twin tandem — Caroline and Jenna Rowatt — leading a veteran-laden team. The Rowatts both signed to play at Baylor.
“They both can hit the ball well, a lot like Jacque and Jess, and I think the team rallies around them,” Luna said of the Rowatt sisters. “I think that’s who they feed off of, but they have a big senior class and have a lot more seniors than we do, so I think that’s part of it, too. They know this is their last ride and they want to give it all out and they certainly have through 25 games.”
Bryan (31-9) rallied last week to win games two and three to advance against Garland Sachse after falling 12-4 in the series opener. In the Lady Vikings’ two wins, Luna moved senior Kaedyn Filburn from second base to first to give Bryan more speed in the infield.
“Bringing in Ailee [Freeman] into second, she can really move different angles than I can,” Filburn said. “And then at first, I have a little bit more knowledge of the game in that area because I play tournament [ball] and I’ve played there a couple of times, so really having that extra knowledge to go up on the slappers.”
Luna said Filburn, who has signed to play at Schreiner University and also pitches, might stay at first base again this week. Filburn said although she’s played first base before, her knowledge of the position has grown more this season as teammates Jacque Adams and Maci Ramirez, Bryan’s usual first basemen, have helped her.
“She’s been the total team player,” Luna said of Filburn. “If I ask her to play first, she’ll play first. If she’s got to come in and throw an inning, she’s done that, so she’s certainly been a team player when it comes to that.”
Slowing down the Pantherettes will be a priority for the Vikings. Midway is averaging 12.9 runs per game while allowing just 1.8. Luna said Bryan will have to hit the ball well to counter Midway’s offense and play well in the field.
“We’ve got to put pressure on them because I think that’s one thing a lot of people haven’t been able to do is jump on them or stay toe-to-toe with them,” Luna said. “If you look at their scores, through district and nondistrict, a lot of teams were always behind, so I think it’s important for us to hang in there early and try to make some things happen late to hold them off.”
Filburn said Luna is confident in the team’s ability to win and encourages them to put forth their best effort and not beat themselves up.
“This team is really some of my best friends and we’ve really built that relationship this year,” Filburn said. “Especially last year with COVID, I really didn’t know if we were going to get to come back. And having this senior year moment and being able to build off of that, it’s been amazing.”