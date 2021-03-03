 Skip to main content
Bryan softball team edges Klein Collins 6-5
Bryan softball team edges Klein Collins 6-5

SPRING — Jessica Adams hit her third home run of the year and earned her 50th career victory in the circle for Bryan as the Lady Vikings topped Klein Collins 6-5 on Wednesday in nondistrict play.

Ailee Freeman and Kylie Hernandez each went 2 for 3 for Bryan (4-4). Freeman doubled, drove in a run and scored a run, and Hernandez scored a run. Jacque Adams also hit her fourth homer of the year.

Bryan (4-4) will open play at the Salado tournament Thursday against Marble Falls at 3 p.m. and Bastrop at 5 p.m.

Bryan 6, Klein Collins 5

Bryan 100 401 0 — 6 7 3

Collins 002 000 3 — 5 5 0

W — Jessica Adams (4-3).

Leading hitters: BRYAN (4-4) — Ailee Freeman 2-3, double, RBI, run; Kylie Hernandez 2-3, run; Jacque Adams 1-3, home run (4), RBI, 2 runs, hit by pitch; Jessica Adams 1-3, home run (3), RBI, run, walk; Maddie Jordan 1-3, 2 RBIs.

