Bryan softball team drops Game 1 to Rockwall 5-3

WEST — The Bryan softball team is in a precarious position, but at least it has been there before and knows what has to happen next.
The Rockwall Lady Jackets rode a first-inning grand slam by Elizabeth Schaefer to a 5-3 victory in the opener of their Class 6A Region II best-of-3 series on Wednesday night at Trojan Field. Game 2 will be at 6 p.m. Thursday back at West with Game 3 at 6 p.m. Friday at Midlothian, if needed.
Bryan will need to win its sixth and seventh elimination games if the Lady Vikings (35-11) are going to return to the state tournament for the first time since 2003.
“That’s what I told them,” Bryan coach Enrique Luna said. “There’s not much to talk about. It’s not like we haven’t been here before. We just have to have the right attitude [Thursday] and comeback. [Rockwall] is here for a reason like us, we just gotta go compete.”
Rockwall (30-7), looking to advance to state for the first time, took the upper hand with Schaefer’s 12th homer of the season and a stellar pitching performance by Ainsley Pemberton. The freshman right-hander scattered seven hits, striking out four. The Lady Vikings certainly had their chances, but couldn’t come up with the big hit, stranding eight runners.
Bryan was in position to tie or take the lead in the top of the fifth after junior Alexis Rodriguez’s sacrifice fly made it 4-3. Bryan senior Kaedyn Filburn followed with a single to reload the bases, but Pemberton (23-6) retired the next two batters.
“We’ve got to do a better job offensively at the plate, that’s what it comes down to,” Luna said. “They got a big hit by doing a great job extending the inning, but at the end of the day it comes back to us.”
Rockwall built on that momentum by adding a run in the bottom of the fifth on Ashley Minor’s RBI single, her third hit of the game. Bryan in the last two innings could manage only a two-out walk by Jessica Adams in the sixth and was retired in order in the seventh for the first time in the game.
“We just didn’t get the timely hit,” Luna said. “We’ve got to a better job in the middle and the bottom of our lineup, helping us out.”
The Lady Vikings didn’t get a hit out of their third and fourth hitters, though each drew a walk. The bottom four hitters were a combined 1 for 11.
Bryan, coming off a scintillating semifinal series victory over The Woodlands after losing the opener 15-5, had a tough first inning. The Lady Vikings managed a pair of walks, but on the second one, Bryan had a runner thrown out at third to end the inning.
Adams, coming off back-to-back complete-game victories over The Woodlands, retired the first two batters on weak grounders. But the next two batters reached with opposite-field singles. Adams hit freshman Ava Wallace with a full-count pitch and Schaefer lined the first pitch over the fence in straight-away center field.
Adams, the Louisiana-Lafayette signee, allowed only one more run, but that rally started with a hit batter. Rockwall’s Roxy Thompson followed with a double and Minor came through with an opposite-field single.
Adams (29-10) was touched for seven hits, striking out eight. She walked only two and hit a batter, but two of them came around to score. Bryan had four walks and a hit batter, with none scoring.
Adams got Bryan on the scoreboard with her 23rd home run of the season in the third. Bryan pulled within 4-2 in the fourth on sophomore Ariana Williams’ two-out single and an error by the right fielder picking up the ball that scored Filburn who had doubled. Adams and her twin sister Jacque Adams both singled to open the fifth and junior Kylie Hernandez walked, but the Lady Vikings could score only one.
“We just need to find something in the grass to tie it up,” Luna said. “We’ve just got to do a better job of finding a way to score.”
Rockwall 5, Bryan 3
Bryan 0 0 1 1 1 0 0 – 3 7 1
Rockwall 4 0 0 0 1 0 x – 5 7 1
Jessica Adams and Jacque Adams. Ainsley Pemberton and Ashley Monks
W — Pemberton. L — Adams.
HR — Elizabeth Schaefer, Rockwall (12th); Jessica Adams (23rd)