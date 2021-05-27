Bryan softball team drops Game 1 to Rockwall 5-3

WEST — The Bryan softball team is in a precarious position, but at least it has been there before and knows what has to happen next.

The Rockwall Lady Jackets rode a first-inning grand slam by Elizabeth Schaefer to a 5-3 victory in the opener of their Class 6A Region II best-of-3 series on Wednesday night at Trojan Field. Game 2 will be at 6 p.m. Thursday back at West with Game 3 at 6 p.m. Friday at Midlothian, if needed.

Bryan will need to win its sixth and seventh elimination games if the Lady Vikings (35-11) are going to return to the state tournament for the first time since 2003.

“That’s what I told them,” Bryan coach Enrique Luna said. “There’s not much to talk about. It’s not like we haven’t been here before. We just have to have the right attitude [Thursday] and comeback. [Rockwall] is here for a reason like us, we just gotta go compete.”

Rockwall (30-7), looking to advance to state for the first time, took the upper hand with Schaefer’s 12th homer of the season and a stellar pitching performance by Ainsley Pemberton. The freshman right-hander scattered seven hits, striking out four. The Lady Vikings certainly had their chances, but couldn’t come up with the big hit, stranding eight runners.