Bryan softball team bounces back at NFCA Classic with pair of victories

Jacque Adams hit another two-run homer to left field against Lamar in the bottom of the fourth as part of Bryan’s three-run inning with Rodriguez also scoring on an error. Jacque Adams had four RBIs over the two games.

Bryan’s Kaedyn Filburn (5-2) earned the win over Lamar. She struck out four over seven innings, including getting the Lady Vikings out of a bases-loaded jam in the fifth by allowing just one run.

“She showed up with a different attitude today, and we knew that yesterday wasn’t an indication of what she could do,” Luna said. “But I thought her pitches were a lot better today, and she was more focused. They were really low, and she was hitting her spot.”

Bryan will wrap up the tournament Saturday, starting at 11:30 a.m. against Incarnate Word followed by The Woodlands at 2 p.m. Both games will be at Veterans Park.

“They’re two good ball clubs,” Luna said. “Incarnate Word is from San Antonio and they get a lot of great kids that come to play. Their pitchers are really good, and we’ve had some great battles in our history with The Woodlands. We’re going to come out here and put our cleats on and hopefully get after them.”

