Bryan softball team bounces back at NFCA Classic with pair of victories

Bryan softball head coach Enrique Luna challenged his players to wipe the slate clean after getting off to a rocky 0-2 start at the NFCA Texas High School Leadoff Classic on Thursday.
The Lady Vikings did just that and then some.
Bryan shut out Klein 5-0 with home runs and steals setting the tone and continued to be aggressive in a dominating 10-3 victory over Houston Lamar on Friday at Veterans Park.
“As hard as yesterday was, I told them, ‘Take the next hour individually to think about what you did wrong,’” Luna said. “Then after an hour, that’s it. Let it go. I’m really proud of our kids’ effort. A lot of them went to go hit on their own yesterday, and that showed me they were ready to put it behind us.”
Junior leadoff hitter Alexis Rodriguez used her speed to bust open both games, helping the Lady Vikings (16-7) to early leads by stealing five bases Friday. Rodriguez now has 70 career steals, making her the only player in program history to reach that milestone. She also is tied for the school record of 32 in a single season.
“It’s really neat for a junior to break that record so quickly,” Luna said. “She is fast, and I’m sure somewhere down the line there will be a catcher that will catch her, but until then we’re certainly going to give it a shot.”
Rodriguez scored in the opening inning against Klein after stealing second and third then coming home on an error for a 1-0 lead. She stole third and eventually scored on another error in the third to start a three-run inning.
She continued to make a difference against Lamar, both in the field and at the plate. Rodriguez doubled to lead off the bottom of the first and tied Lamar at 1 after stealing third and scoring on an error. Kylie Hernandez homered to center field later in the inning to lift Bryan to a 2-1 lead.
The duo struck again in the third as Rodriguez doubled to center and Hernandez slammed another home run, this time to right field to for a 4-2 lead. Ailee Freeman later scored during the three-run inning after stealing second and coming in on a Lamar fielding error.
“I’m proud of Kylie Hernandez,” Luna said. “Her first two at-bats were home runs and she’s just relaxed and felt very confident about herself. Overall, it was a great day for those kids.”
Jacque and Jessica Adams accounted for the Lady Vikings’ final three runs against Klein with two home runs in the third and seventh innings. Jacque Adams drove in her sister with a two-run homer after Rodriguez’s second run in the third. Following three quiet innings, Jessica Adams homered to right field for Bryan’s last run. Jessica Adams (11-5) pitched seven innings, striking out 12 to earn the victory.
Jacque Adams hit another two-run homer to left field against Lamar in the bottom of the fourth as part of Bryan’s three-run inning with Rodriguez also scoring on an error. Jacque Adams had four RBIs over the two games.
Bryan’s Kaedyn Filburn (5-2) earned the win over Lamar. She struck out four over seven innings, including getting the Lady Vikings out of a bases-loaded jam in the fifth by allowing just one run.
“She showed up with a different attitude today, and we knew that yesterday wasn’t an indication of what she could do,” Luna said. “But I thought her pitches were a lot better today, and she was more focused. They were really low, and she was hitting her spot.”
Bryan will wrap up the tournament Saturday, starting at 11:30 a.m. against Incarnate Word followed by The Woodlands at 2 p.m. Both games will be at Veterans Park.
“They’re two good ball clubs,” Luna said. “Incarnate Word is from San Antonio and they get a lot of great kids that come to play. Their pitchers are really good, and we’ve had some great battles in our history with The Woodlands. We’re going to come out here and put our cleats on and hopefully get after them.”
•
NOTES — Bryan’s Adams sisters are the only Lady Vikings with 10 or more home runs in a season. Jacque Adams has 10 this season. She also is the sixth Lady Viking to have 90 or more career RBIs.
Bryan 5, Klein 0
Klein 000 000 0 — 0 3 0
Bryan 103 000 1 — 5 6 3
W — Jessica Adams (11-5). L — Dani Monteleone.
Leading hitters: BRYAN — Jessica Adams 2-4, HR, RBI; Ariana Williams 2-2; Jacque Adams 1-2, HR, 2 RBIs; Alexis Rodriguez 1-3, 3 SBs.
Bryan 10, Houston Lamar 3
Lamar 110 010 0 — 3 10 5
Bryan 203 302 x — 10 10 2
W — Kaedyn Filburn (5-2). L — Grace Brown.
Leading hitters: BRYAN — Rodriguez 3-4, 2 SBs; Jessica Adams 2-4; Jacque Adams 1-4, HR, 2 RBIs; Filburn 3-3, RBI; Kylie Hernandez 2-3, 2 HR, 3 RBIs.
NFCA Texas High School Leadoff Classic
THURSDAY
Lamar 11, Robinson 5; A&M Consolidated 15, Mexia 4; Temple 13, Mexia 7 ; Incarnate Word 12, Temple 1; Deer Park 20, Cy-Fair 1; Foster 10, Bryan 4; Cy-Woods 19, Bryan 0; Lake Belton 5, Klein Cain 4; Barbers Hill 9, Langham Creek 0; Barbers Hill 9, Bridgeland 2; Brazoswood 12, Klein Cain 8; Brazoswood 7, Bridgeland 6; Waller 6, Foster 5; Robinson 13, Rudder 10; Rudder 19, Lamar 9; A&M Consolidated 3, Incarnate Word 2; Foster 14, Langham Creek 1; Waller 9, Cy-Woods 4; Cy-Fair 9, College Station 3; Lake Belton 9, Brazoswood 6; Deer Park 8, The Woodlands 1; The Woodlands 17, College Station 5
FRIDAY
Bryan 5, Klein 0; Bryan 10, Lamar 3; Bridgeland 19, Lamar 2; The Woodlands 9, Incarnate Word 7; The Woodlands 12, Langham Creek 8; Deer Park 4, Bridgeland 0; Deer Park 12, Langham Creek 5; Klein 14, Temple 1; Cy-Woods 15, Temple 0; Cy-Ranch 12, Klein Cain 4; Barbers Hill 4, Klein Cain 0; Barbers Hill 1, Cy-Ranch 0; Cy-Woods 13, Lake Belton 0; Lake Belton 4, Cy-Fair 3; Cy-Fair 8, Incarnate Word 3