Bryan softball team beats Belton to clinch playoff spot

BELTON — Jessica Adams went 3 for 4, scored two runs and earned the victory in the circle as the Lady Vikings beat Belton 5-3 in District 12-6A play Tuesday.
Bryan (23-7, 10-0) clinched a playoff berth with the victory.
The Lady Vikings will host Killeen Shoemaker at 7 p.m. Friday at Lady Viking Field.
Bryan 5, Belton 3
Bryan 000 230 0 — 5 11 5
Belton 111 000 0 — 3 4 3
W — Jessica Adams (17-5).
Leading hitters: BRYAN (23-7, 10-0) — Jessica Adams 3-4, 2 runs; Jacque Adams 2-4, RBI, run; Kylie Hernandez 2-4, RBI.