 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bryan softball team beats Belton to clinch playoff spot
0 comments

Bryan softball team beats Belton to clinch playoff spot

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BELTON — Jessica Adams went 3 for 4, scored two runs and earned the victory in the circle as the Lady Vikings beat Belton 5-3 in District 12-6A play Tuesday.

Bryan (23-7, 10-0) clinched a playoff berth with the victory.

The Lady Vikings will host Killeen Shoemaker at 7 p.m. Friday at Lady Viking Field.

Fannin Elementary School students in Bryan spent Wednesday painting ceiling tiles that will represent their legacy at the school after they've moved on to intermediate, middle and high school and beyond.

Bryan 5, Belton 3

Bryan 000 230 0 — 5 11 5

Belton 111 000 0 — 3 4 3

W — Jessica Adams (17-5).

Leading hitters: BRYAN (23-7, 10-0) — Jessica Adams 3-4, 2 runs; Jacque Adams 2-4, RBI, run; Kylie Hernandez 2-4, RBI.

logo bryan.tif
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Keith Hernandez cat 'emergency' overshadows Mets' first homer of season

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert