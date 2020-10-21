Bryan senior Nico Bulhof helping team at multiple positions

That season he also showed off his legs with a run of 68 yards against Cypress Ranch.

“I remember last year when he ran a 68-yard quarterback draw against Cy-Ranch,” Rogers said. “You outrun Cy-Ranch, you outrun some pretty fast guys. He just enjoys playing the game. If he has to go back at quarterback, he is ready. If it’s receiver, he is ready. That’s his mentality.”

As a receiver last Friday he again showed off some of his running skills, catching a short pass and breaking a number of attempted tackles for a 26-yard gain to help set up the Vikings’ third touchdown against the Knights.

“As a receiver you don’t get the ball every play like you do at quarterback, so whenever I get a chance to make a play I make it count as much as I can,” Bulhof said. “Playing receiver, it gives me a different perspective on the field than just playing quarterback. It’s also less tiring than playing quarterback.”

Bulhof also stars in a different kind of football, playing on the Bryan varsity soccer team as a defender since he was a freshman. But where he truly excels is the classroom. He is enrolled in college level courses and is weighing his options among a number of top academic universities.