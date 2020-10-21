Bryan senior Nico Bulhof helping team at multiple positions

Bryan senior quarterback Nico Bulhof has taken a seat of sorts to sophomore Malcom Gooden. His next step is to fasten his seatbelt and enjoy the ride.
“Malcolm showed he was up for the position, and I could tell we could play very well with Malcom at quarterback,” Bulhof said. “We are at the best place we can be, 2-0, and I’m excited for what this year will bring. It’s going to be fun no matter what, but I think we have a chance to make the playoffs and that would be fantastic. There definitely is an air of excitement in the locker room.”
By no means is Bulhof’s seat in the back. Despite some impressive numbers put up by Gooden in the Vikings’ lone nondistrict game and their District 12-6A opener, Bulhof will be riding shotgun after serving as last season’s starting quarterback.
“It’s a great feeling for a head coach and offensive coaches that we don’t have to change our script,” Bryan head coach Ross Rogers said of using two quarterbacks. “It’s a good feeling for us that our quarterbacks can do the same thing, have same skill sets.”
Gooden started for Bryan in last week’s 28-21 win over Harker Heights.
“It was a last moment decision, and I [told Bulhof] we’d give Malcom a couple of series and see where we are going and Nico was OK with that,” Rogers said.
Gooden opened the game with a 45-yard run and completed 7 of 8 passes, two for touchdowns.
Bulhof started the opener against Waller on Sept. 25, and the two shared time at the position. After Waller closed to within 20-17 in the third quarter, Bulhof caught a pass from Gooden then two plays later went back under center and directed the Vikings to a touchdown. Bulhof completed both passes he threw during the drive and ran for 18 yards on three carries, including a 2-yard touchdown run.
“I’m competitive, so there is a little bit of disappointment in that he won the job,” Bulhof said. “I’m still working hard, and we are both really close, so suddenly if I start doing well in practice or something happens to Malcom, it’s my responsibility to take the job. It’s the coach’s decision to make, and if he thinks that’s what is best for the team, then that is what is best for the team, so I’m not disappointed in that respect.”
If Bulhof isn’t playing quarterback, he doesn’t go to the bench. He spends time at receiver and continues to handle the kicking chores admirably as he has since being called up to varsity in the latter part of his sophomore season when he also saw action at quarterback.
Bulhof has booted half of his 10 punts for 40 yards or more this season, converted on all eight extra-point kicks and was true with his one field goal attempt. His longest career field goal is 47 yards last season.
That season he also showed off his legs with a run of 68 yards against Cypress Ranch.
“I remember last year when he ran a 68-yard quarterback draw against Cy-Ranch,” Rogers said. “You outrun Cy-Ranch, you outrun some pretty fast guys. He just enjoys playing the game. If he has to go back at quarterback, he is ready. If it’s receiver, he is ready. That’s his mentality.”
As a receiver last Friday he again showed off some of his running skills, catching a short pass and breaking a number of attempted tackles for a 26-yard gain to help set up the Vikings’ third touchdown against the Knights.
“As a receiver you don’t get the ball every play like you do at quarterback, so whenever I get a chance to make a play I make it count as much as I can,” Bulhof said. “Playing receiver, it gives me a different perspective on the field than just playing quarterback. It’s also less tiring than playing quarterback.”
Bulhof also stars in a different kind of football, playing on the Bryan varsity soccer team as a defender since he was a freshman. But where he truly excels is the classroom. He is enrolled in college level courses and is weighing his options among a number of top academic universities.
“I would like to play football in college if I can,” Bulhof said. “Kicking and punting I put forward as something while looking for schools to go to. Two I’d be fortunate to get in and would like to go to are MIT and the University of Chicago. I’ve had contact with the coaches and they said they wanted me on the team and would support my application.”
For now Bulhof says he is ready to do whatever he’s asked to extend his high school career.
“I’m proud of Nico,” Rogers said. “Whether it’s blocking, receiving, kicking or punting or at quarterback, he’s a huge part of this team. He’s a good athlete that’s seen a lot of varsity games.”
•
NOTES — Bulhof played linebacker as a freshman and was the JV quarterback his sophomore season before moving up to varsity. Bulhof said he had never seen a Bryan varsity game before being called up. “So it was pretty crazy when I first went to a varsity game as a sophomore and took a couple of snaps at quarterback.” ... Bulhof played 6-man football at Allen Academy before attending Bryan. ... Bryan will play at Temple at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Temple running back Samari Howard has 445 yards rushing and seven touchdowns. Temple also has four receivers with at least 10 receptions led by Mikal Harrison-Pilot with 17.
Bryan v Heights
