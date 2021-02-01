Bryan senior forward Rodney Johnson leading boys basketball team ready to get back to playoffs

When the Bryan boys basketball team needs a bucket, the Vikings often look to one man — Rodney Johnson.
“Being a four-year letterman, these guys look to me to lead the team and tell them what’s wrong and what’s right,” Johnson said, “so I just try to do my best to be a leader on the floor.”
The senior forward is the Vikings’ most-experienced player, having started on varsity since he was a freshman. He averages a double-double, scoring 21 points and adding 11 rebounds per game. Seldom does Johnson exit the court, either, as he averages more than 30 minutes per contest.
“He’s had some big games in there, especially late,” Bryan head coach Jonathan Hines said. “When we need the bucket, we’re trying to get the ball to Rodney.”
But becoming the top leader of the team was a four-year process for Johnson.
As a freshman, Johnson started for Bryan (16-4,7-3), but Hines said his role was focused on rebounding and running the baseline for a team with talented guards. The Vikings advanced to the Class 5A regional tournament that season, giving Johnson quality experience.
“My freshman year, we went on quite a run and we played a lot of good teams,” Johnson said. “I got a lot of experience playing against some of the best guys in the state. It really helped me down the road to learn a lot.”
After being a little reluctant to lead at times last year, Hines said he’s seen the 6-foot-5 Johnson embrace leading the Vikings this season by getting players going in practice and giving constructive criticism to keep them at full speed.
“I would say the difference between this year and last year is our attention to detail, and our focus, and our emotional stability, and he brings all of those things,” Hines said “He is vocal, but he does also lead by example.”
As Johnson got older, he sought to expand his abilities on the court by working to improve his dribbling, shooting and reading defenses.
“Everybody wants to be the best and I don’t want to have a dent in my game,” Johnson said. “I want it to be polished. I want my game to be solid. I don’t want to have a weakness.”
Johnson’s efforts on the court this season have shown his development, Hines said. Hines added although other teams know the ball is going to Johnson, there’s things he can do to get to the rim. And when opponents take Johnson away, he’s done well reading defenses and finding open shooters.
“When he gets down on the low block, he doesn’t have to make a lot of moves because he’s so explosive,” Hines said. “When he catches [the ball], he can just elevate and finish with a jump hook.”
But Johnson’s biggest added asset might be his perimeter shooting as he’s making 33% of his 3-pointers this season.
“That makes him nearly impossible to guard because he can score from all three levels now,” Hines said.
With four games left in the regular season, the Vikings are in a tie with Belton (16-5, 7-3) for third place in the District 12-6A standings. Bryan hosts fifth place Copperas Cove (8-9, 4-6) at 7 p.m. Tuesday before facing Belton at home on Friday. Bryan is currently on a four-game winning streak, including a key win over former district leader Harker Heights on Jan. 22.
“This is the most important week of the season,” Hines said. “We’ve got two home games and if we can take care of business this week, then we’ll be in and the next week we’ll focus on seeding.”
Johnson said the Vikings’ goal is to get back to the playoffs after missing the postseason last year.
“I always want to leave a legacy behind,” Johnson said. “This is our [third] year in 6A and I know the guys before me, they’ve never won a 6A playoff game. I want to make sure I do something that leaves a mark. I want to have a banner to represent my class.”