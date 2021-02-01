Bryan senior forward Rodney Johnson leading boys basketball team ready to get back to playoffs

After being a little reluctant to lead at times last year, Hines said he’s seen the 6-foot-5 Johnson embrace leading the Vikings this season by getting players going in practice and giving constructive criticism to keep them at full speed.

“I would say the difference between this year and last year is our attention to detail, and our focus, and our emotional stability, and he brings all of those things,” Hines said “He is vocal, but he does also lead by example.”

As Johnson got older, he sought to expand his abilities on the court by working to improve his dribbling, shooting and reading defenses.

“Everybody wants to be the best and I don’t want to have a dent in my game,” Johnson said. “I want it to be polished. I want my game to be solid. I don’t want to have a weakness.”

Johnson’s efforts on the court this season have shown his development, Hines said. Hines added although other teams know the ball is going to Johnson, there’s things he can do to get to the rim. And when opponents take Johnson away, he’s done well reading defenses and finding open shooters.