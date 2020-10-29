Bryan’s Me'Kye Kao uses early training to build agility as a defensive back

Drop down and give me 20 has taken on a new meaning in Bryan’s weight room. Me’Kye Kao, with his agility and upper body strength, has turned a classic set of pushups into more of a routine like one would see performed on a pommel horse.

“He’s just a good athlete, strong, real strong and he’s like a little gymnast,” said Bryan head coach Ross Rogers, who marvels at how Kao expands on doing a few pushups. “He has a lot of the martial arts stuff, so he has really quick hands, an all-around good athlete. He does it to show off to the kids and they all try and mimic it. They are not doing it as well.”

Kao credits his father, Sinath — who was born in Cambodia and lived in the Philippines before coming to the United States — for much of his agility and strength, two traits that help Kao offset his 5-foot-7½ frame.

“I’ve always been very strong for my size because my dad always worked me out constantly,” Kao said. “Not weights but calisthenics. Running pushups, water jugs [set up waist high indoors] to jump over as hurdles on rainy days. He’d put parachute on my back I’d run up and down a hill. I just thought it was torture when I was young because it sucked, but I do know he pushed me hard and I love him for that.”