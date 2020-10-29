Bryan’s Me'Kye Kao uses early training to build agility as a defensive back

Drop down and give me 20 has taken on a new meaning in Bryan’s weight room. Me’Kye Kao, with his agility and upper body strength, has turned a classic set of pushups into more of a routine like one would see performed on a pommel horse.
“He’s just a good athlete, strong, real strong and he’s like a little gymnast,” said Bryan head coach Ross Rogers, who marvels at how Kao expands on doing a few pushups. “He has a lot of the martial arts stuff, so he has really quick hands, an all-around good athlete. He does it to show off to the kids and they all try and mimic it. They are not doing it as well.”
Kao credits his father, Sinath — who was born in Cambodia and lived in the Philippines before coming to the United States — for much of his agility and strength, two traits that help Kao offset his 5-foot-7½ frame.
“I’ve always been very strong for my size because my dad always worked me out constantly,” Kao said. “Not weights but calisthenics. Running pushups, water jugs [set up waist high indoors] to jump over as hurdles on rainy days. He’d put parachute on my back I’d run up and down a hill. I just thought it was torture when I was young because it sucked, but I do know he pushed me hard and I love him for that.”
Kao’s early training with his father and a couple of years in the Bryan football weight program have the 160-pound defensive back benching twice his weight.
Despite his strength, when Kao lines up a yard or two across from opposing wide receivers there is a notable size difference, one that coaches definitely would think about taking advantage of when scouting the Vikings.
“It’s a lot about technique and learning ways to outsmart them and move fast,” Kao said. “My dad always told me that dynamite always comes in small packages, so I’ve just got to show people what I’m worth and what drives you is what matters.”
Kao best proved his point in the Vikings district opener against Harker Heights, defending against 6-5, 240-pound Terrance Carter or 6-2, 180-pound La’Princeton Dixon for nearly the entire game, including when the Knights were down 28-21 late and had a fourth-and-goal from Bryan’s 5-yard line.
Kao went back near the corner of the end zone with Carter and knocked the ball away, preserving the Viking victory. Kao said he wasn’t sure he made the play until he could see his teammates celebrating seconds later.
“I felt so much adrenaline I didn’t feel it hit my hand, I was just trying to get his arms out so he wouldn’t catch it but I guess I hit it,” Kao said. “I was mad, hitting the floor but when I saw my team excited I was questioning what happened. Then I felt so joyful for the team because I knew how much that play meant for us and the season.”
Rogers said he anticipated the play, but was confident, as were his assistants, that if the Knights decided to throw it would be a jump ball to their tallest receiver.
“Some of the guys that had watched the 7-on-7 [games in the summer] said I wanted them to throw at him because he can stop him,” Rogers said. “Any corner is half crazy and most of them play with a chip on their shoulder because most corners are smaller. Seems like quickness and tenacity comes in smaller guys that want that challenge and I think his athletic ability makes him play bigger.”
The Vikings (2-1, 1-1) and Kao weren’t as fortunate against Temple the following week. The Wildcats took more than their fair share of shots downfield, connecting on enough to stay with the strategy throughout. It was a learning experience for Kao, who didn’t see much varsity action until halfway through his junior season when he replaced Xavier Johnson.
Temple had four passes of 40 yards, two of which went for touchdowns in a 44-7 victory. It was a humbling experience for Kao, who has two pass breakups and 11 tackles in three games after posting 22 tackles as a junior.
With three-year starter Kenny Collins as the other cornerback, Kao knows teams, starting with Belton (2-3, 2-1) at Merrill Green Stadium on Friday, will be throwing his way no matter how he performs. It’s a challenge he looks forward to taking head on.
“I learned a lot because Temple is a really good team,” Kao said. “I feel like it was God telling me you still have a lot of work to do. They’ve already been coming at me, but it also a chance to make more plays, so good and bad.”
•
NOTES — Kao was born in the Dallas area and attended A&M Consolidated for a year-and-a-half before moving into the Bryan school zone. … As a sophomore at Bryan, he pole vaulted 13-6 … Kao has four brothers all of which are at least three inches taller than him. … Kao credits his mother, Shawnie, for his artistic and creative side. He has sung in the choir since his freshman year and last year was in the musical Hairspray. … He is also interested in drawing, especially houses, and would like to be an architect or involved in real estate after high school.
