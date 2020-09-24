Bryan, Rudder open up long-awaited 2020 football season

The final weekend in September could be dubbed Part 2 or the sequel to the 2020 high school football season opening weekend.
No matter what it’s called it is a welcome site to the Class 5A and 6A Bryan-College Station teams that had to wait a month to take the field because of University Interscholastic League regulations concerning COVID 19.
A&M Consolidated opened its season on Thursday in Waco, while Bryan and College Station will host Waller and Hutto, respectively, on Friday. Rudder travels to Bastrop.
“Whenever you have your first game it’s your first game and we are just glad we are having a first game,” said Bryan’s Ross Rogers, who is entering his 35th season as a head coach. “Like I told the kids [in the summer], we are going to work like it’s going to be Aug. 28 and when they said it wasn’t going to be Aug. 28 and said it would be Sept. [25] then we got ready for that. [Coaches have] seen so many seasons go by you can forget how exciting it is for these kids to finally get out there on Friday night and that is some of the things we are seeing this week.”
One advantage of having to wait to get started, along with cooler weather, is the 5A and 6A coaches have had time to learn from games played in the lower classes.
“The first week [of Class 4A and below games] I called two or three of my guys that had been with me before and I just asked what situations did you find, what things should I be looking for that I normally would look for, you know bench areas and things like this,” Rogers said. “I think some said we are your guinea pigs I think is what they called it.”
Most issues dealt with distancing and dehydration. UIL has allowed teams to spread their benches at each end to the 10 yard line.
“Just getting kids separated on the sideline when you are not talking to them,” Rogers said. “We talked about things, certain spots got to be standing there. Our freshman coaches, that’s what they are going to be doing walking up and down the sideline [monitoring].”
Rogers’ main concern is turning round a 2-8 record in 2019. One of the Vikings’ wins last season was 14-3 over a very young Waller team. The Bulldogs, who are in District 8-5A I along with College Station, return junior quarterback Caleb Godfrey and running back Mason Stewart, who will benefit from the line play of 6-foot-5, 300-pound Gus Rice.
“[Coach Gene Johnson] likes a lot of tight end offense and you think, well he likes to run the ball, and they do run effectively, but they are going to be able to throw out of that,” Rogers said. “He was a quarterback at Louisiana Tech and has a good offensive mind. We’ve seen a couple of big quarterbacks from Waller the last couple of years, one that went on to McNeese. This one is not quite as tall but I saw him at 7-on-7 and he’s put together and spends time working on his skills.”
Rogers has liked how his players have used the extra time to get ready for the season, applauding their work ethic both in practice and during the offseason when coaches were unable to work with the team.
Bryan will have two more nondistrict tilts — at College Park next week and home to Montgomery Lake Creek to prepare for district, which includes a 12-6A opener against Harker Heights.
“We want to put our best foot forward and we need to go out there and back our ears and go after it, not like a scrimmage,” Rogers said. “We plan on a better game plan more open things we normally don’t do in scrimmages. So all the things we have been working on for three or four weeks come into play to help you get the jumpstart you want to have.”
Bryan’s scrimmage on Sept. 17 was against Rudder, which opens its season at Bastrop. The Rangers last season from the opening kickoff of a 28-27 loss to the Bears, kept their fans on the edge of their seats in attempting to make the playoffs for the first time until a season-ending loss to Huntsville.
Head coach Eric Ezar, in his second season at Rudder, believes the team will break through this season with an improved defense and an offense that rallied from double-digit deficits to go 5-5 last year. The Bears won their final three games of 2019 and are predicted by the coaches to finish fourth in 13-5A II.
