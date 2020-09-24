Bryan, Rudder open up long-awaited 2020 football season

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The final weekend in September could be dubbed Part 2 or the sequel to the 2020 high school football season opening weekend.

No matter what it’s called it is a welcome site to the Class 5A and 6A Bryan-College Station teams that had to wait a month to take the field because of University Interscholastic League regulations concerning COVID 19.

A&M Consolidated opened its season on Thursday in Waco, while Bryan and College Station will host Waller and Hutto, respectively, on Friday. Rudder travels to Bastrop.

“Whenever you have your first game it’s your first game and we are just glad we are having a first game,” said Bryan’s Ross Rogers, who is entering his 35th season as a head coach. “Like I told the kids [in the summer], we are going to work like it’s going to be Aug. 28 and when they said it wasn’t going to be Aug. 28 and said it would be Sept. [25] then we got ready for that. [Coaches have] seen so many seasons go by you can forget how exciting it is for these kids to finally get out there on Friday night and that is some of the things we are seeing this week.”

One advantage of having to wait to get started, along with cooler weather, is the 5A and 6A coaches have had time to learn from games played in the lower classes.