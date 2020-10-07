 Skip to main content
Bryan JV 17, Montgomery Lake Creek 0
Bryan JV 17, Montgomery Lake Creek 0

MONTGOMERY — Ethan Jimenez and Tate Schneringer each scored on 1-yard runs, and Josue Velasquez kicked a 28-yard field goal to help the Bryan JV football team beat Montgomery Lake Creek 17-0 on Wednesday.

On defense, Bryan’s Andrew Walker had an interception and fumble recovery, while Cesar Martinez, Otis Wright and Noah Merrell helped lead the Vikings to the shutout.

Velasquez also made 2 of 2 extra-point kicks.

Bryan (2-0) will play at Harker Heights at 5 p.m. Oct. 15.

