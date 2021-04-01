 Skip to main content
Bryan girls track and field team wins District 12-6A title
BELTON — Bryan’s Symoria Adkins won four individual titles and anchored the winning 4x100-meter relay team to lead the Lady Vikings to the District 12-6A team title Thursday.

Adkins cleared 5 feet, 2 inches to win the girls high jump and leapt 36-4.5 to win the triple jump. She also won the 100 hurdles and 300 hurdles and teamed with Joy Wells, Rajer Gurode and Destinee Nunn to win the 4x100 relay.

Gurode won the 100 and took second in the 200 for Bryan. Sailor Todaro cleared 12-0 to win the pole vault, while McKenna Webb took second (10-6) and Paula Carpenter took fifth (8-6). Webb also placed third in the 300 hurdles. Zaria Yarbrough threw 35-7 for third in the shot put. Wells placed fourth in the long jump (16-11.5), and Halee Hernandez placed sixth in the 800.

