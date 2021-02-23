Bryan girls softball team loses season opener to Lake Creek

MONTGOMERY — The Bryan softball team lost out in a pitchers’ duel against No. 6 Montgomery Lake Creek on Tuesday, falling 3-0 in the nondistrict season opener.

Lake Creek’s Emily Kennedy struck out 14 and threw a no-hitter. She has pledged to sign with Texas A&M.

Bryan’s Jessica Adams struck out nine while allowing just one earned run.

Bryan will begin play in the Conroe Oak Ridge tournament at 2:30 p.m. Thursday against Channelview followed by a 4:30 p.m. game against top-ranked Oak Ridge.

Montgomery Lake Creek 3, Bryan 0

Bryan 000 000 0— 0 0 3

Lake Creek 000 012 X— 3 2 1

W — Emily Kennedy (1-0). L — Jessica Adams (0-1).