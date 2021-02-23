 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bryan girls softball team loses season opener to Lake Creek
0 comments

Bryan girls softball team loses season opener to Lake Creek

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MONTGOMERY — The Bryan softball team lost out in a pitchers’ duel against No. 6 Montgomery Lake Creek on Tuesday, falling 3-0 in the nondistrict season opener.

Lake Creek’s Emily Kennedy struck out 14 and threw a no-hitter. She has pledged to sign with Texas A&M.

Bryan’s Jessica Adams struck out nine while allowing just one earned run.

Bryan will begin play in the Conroe Oak Ridge tournament at 2:30 p.m. Thursday against Channelview followed by a 4:30 p.m. game against top-ranked Oak Ridge.

Montgomery Lake Creek 3, Bryan 0

Bryan 000 000 0— 0 0 3

Lake Creek 000 012 X— 3 2 1

W — Emily Kennedy (1-0). L — Jessica Adams (0-1).

logo bryan.tif
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert