Bryan girls soccer team opens district with 5-0 shutout of Killeen Shoemaker

With the big lead, Bryan subbed out a couple of players, including Hernandez who has a nagging injury. The Lady Vikings became more defensive minded with Covey leading the way, but they picked up the offensive intensity in the final three minutes of the first half, and it paid off as senior Regan Swartzlander banged home a rebound off a shot by senior Gimena Jimenez just 41 seconds before halftime.

Bryan had plenty of chances to add to its lead in the second half, but the Shoemaker goalie and her defense had a much better showing. Bryan’s lone goal was the result of hustle and determination by senior Claire Vilas, who earned a penalty kick after being taken down as she dribbled through three defenders. Senior Madeline Chilek knocked home the final goal with 13:50 left.

Bryan, which spent the last two seasons in Greater Houston-based 14-6A, is glad to be back in Central Texas. The Lady Vikings made the playoffs in 2018 in 18-5A which included Waco, Waco University, Temple and the other three big Bryan-College Station schools.

Gibson said the competition and teams in Central Texas are a little more evenly matched, though the Lady Vikings were 7-7 in 14-6A when last season ended because of COVID-19.

“We were hot when the season ended,” Gibson said. “You hate to see the season end like that.”