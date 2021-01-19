Bryan girls soccer team opens district with 5-0 shutout of Killeen Shoemaker

The Bryan girls soccer team celebrated its return to a Central Texas district with a dominating 5-0 victory over Killeen Shoemaker on Tuesday night at Viking Stadium.
Bryan (4-1-1, 1-0) got goals from five different players, putting away the District 12-6A opener with four goals in the final 25 minutes of the first half. The visiting Lady Grey Wolves (0-4, 0-1) didn’t manage a shot on goal in the first half and spent little time on the offensive end.
“It was kind of sloppy at the beginning,” Bryan coach Chris Gibson said. “Once we calmed down and realized we had space, we started to utilize the width and take advantage of their mistakes and not let them be forgiven for their mistakes.”
The Lady Vikings have been working on short, quick pass possession, which paid off big against Shoemaker.
Junior Emeyda Cruz and seniors Halee Hernandez and Rosie Flores put tons of pressure on the Shoemaker defense with senior Melanie Menchaca rifling home the first goal on an assist from Flores with 24 minutes, 20 seconds left in the first half. Menchaca managed to get off a powerful shot despite a defender in close range.
Less than six minutes later, Hernandez converted a steal into a 2-0 lead. Bryan scored its third goal in less than seven minutes when Cruz took a pass from senior defender Jane Covey, dribbled into the middle of the field and blasted a shot from 25 yards that hit the back of the net.
With the big lead, Bryan subbed out a couple of players, including Hernandez who has a nagging injury. The Lady Vikings became more defensive minded with Covey leading the way, but they picked up the offensive intensity in the final three minutes of the first half, and it paid off as senior Regan Swartzlander banged home a rebound off a shot by senior Gimena Jimenez just 41 seconds before halftime.
Bryan had plenty of chances to add to its lead in the second half, but the Shoemaker goalie and her defense had a much better showing. Bryan’s lone goal was the result of hustle and determination by senior Claire Vilas, who earned a penalty kick after being taken down as she dribbled through three defenders. Senior Madeline Chilek knocked home the final goal with 13:50 left.
Bryan, which spent the last two seasons in Greater Houston-based 14-6A, is glad to be back in Central Texas. The Lady Vikings made the playoffs in 2018 in 18-5A which included Waco, Waco University, Temple and the other three big Bryan-College Station schools.
Gibson said the competition and teams in Central Texas are a little more evenly matched, though the Lady Vikings were 7-7 in 14-6A when last season ended because of COVID-19.
“We were hot when the season ended,” Gibson said. “You hate to see the season end like that.”
The Lady Vikings hope to build on last season’s strong season and compete for a playoff spot in 12-6A against Belton and Temple, which finished first and second in 12-6A in 2019. Harker Heights was third in 12-6A last season when play was halted.
“The district is a good fit for us, and I like our chances,” Gibson said.
Shoemaker, which was near the bottom of the district standings last year, managed only two shots on goal. The team had only 12 players and coach Central Hicks III said they’ve been battling health issues. Shoemaker lost a player midway through the second half to leg cramps.