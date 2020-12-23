Bryan girls slide by Killeen for a 55-54 district win on the road

KILLEEN — The Bryan girls basketball team held on for a 55-54 win over District 12-6A foe Killeen on the road Tuesday. Bryan (4-3, 2-2) had a 33-25 lead at halftime and controlled the game throughout despite a comeback from Killeen in the second half.
The Lady Vikings were led by Taler Thornton, who had a game-high 29 points, and Anyiah Cigar who had 12. Killeen’s Tyanna Simpson had 24 points for the Kangaroos. Bryan will travel to Cypress Lakes on Dec. 29.
Bryan 55, Killeen 54
BRYAN (4-3, 2-2) — Taler Thornton 29, Anyiah Cigar 12, Reagan Garrison 5, ZaVianna Williams 4, Alexis Burton 3, Symoria Adkins 2.
KILLEEN — Tyanna Simpson 24, Adriana Garcia 10, Sonia Durgan 8, Kailan Hatten 5, Arissa Griffin 4, Julia Jurewicz 3.
Bryan 13 20 7 15 — 55
Killeen 17 8 21 8 — 54
Next: Bryan at Cy Lakes, Dec. 29