Bryan girls basketball team loses to Killeen Ellison after slow start

Bryan’s Ja’Jinae Williams led all scorers with 18 points, but the Lady Vikings fell behind by 11 after the first quarter and couldn’t catch Killeen Ellison in a 43-31 loss Friday in District 12-6A play at Viking Gym.
Bryan will play at Killeen Shoemaker on Tuesday.
Killeen Ellison 43, Bryan 31
ELLISON — E. Lorenzo 9, I. Billups 6, K. Cherry 13, D. Ford 9, M. Ford 4, A. Pinder 2.
BRYAN — Ja’Jinae Williams 18, Bre Mack 1, Alexis Burton 4, Symoria Adkins 3, Destinee Nunn 4, Tierra Murray 1.
Ellison 13 7 17 6 — 43
Bryan 2 10 9 10 — 31