Bryan girls basketball team loses to Belton

Things didn’t get much better in the second half for Bryan, which missed its first nine field goal attempts of the half as Belton build a 35-18 lead. The Lady Vikings scored the last eight points of the third quarter to get back in the game. Bryan freshman Taler Thornton scored on back-to-back layups off Belton turnovers, completing a three-point play on the second to pull Bryan within 35-26.

“I think we panicked a little bit,” Gomez said. “We’ve just got to understand the game situation, and I didn’t think we did that very well.”

Belton did a good job running clock in the fourth quarter, but Bryan’s Ja’jinae Williams and Thornton hit back-to-back driving layups to pull the Lady Vikings within 39-35 with 3:39 left as Belton struggled with Bryan’s pressure. The Lady Tigers seemingly had thrown the ball away for the third time in four possessions, but a hustling junior Anna Beamesderfer surprisingly caught the errant pass and flipped it back to teammate MyKaela Johnson for a layup.

“That kid never quits,” Gomez said. “No matter if she’s made three turnovers in a row or if she made three baskets in a row, she does not quit. You can always count on her going at it 100%.”