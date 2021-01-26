Bryan girls basketball team loses at home to Killeen 56-53

The Bryan girls basketball team has learned how to fight for wins this season. Now the Lady Vikings are learning what it takes to reach the next level.
The Killeen Lady Roos held on for a 56-53 victory over Bryan in District 12-6A play Tuesday night at Viking Gym. Killeen (7-14, 2-9) led for much of the game, leading by 11 early in the fourth quarter before the Lady Vikings (6-10, 3-8) picked up the defensive pressure. Bryan forced eight turnovers the rest of the way but converted them into only five points.
“The effort to get back in the game and make some plays at the end ... once again, we gave ourselves a chance to win at the end,” Bryan coach Chris Jones.
Bryan just couldn’t get enough offense. The Vikings made only 2 of 13 field goals in the last quarter.
Generating offense was a problem for the entire game as Bryan shot only 26.8% from the field (15 of 56). Killeen shot better, making 17 of 45 (37.8%), and the Lady Roos dominated inside with a 40-25 rebounding edge. Killeen’s inside strength along with some timely 3-pointers allowed it to keep Bryan at bay.
“It just makes it tough when we have a few lapses here and there,” Jones said. “We gave up a few more points than we’d like to because it’s just hard for us to find points.”
Bryan had the edge when it was a full-court game with junior guard Jajinae Williams leading the way with 19 points, but the Lady Vikings mustered only 15 points off 28 Killeen turnovers. Many of Killeen’s mistakes were dead-ball turnovers, allowing the Lady Roos to get back on defense without having to face a fastbreak.
“It’s hard to pressure off misses,” Jones said. “When you’re a small team like that and you can’t bring pressure in the full court and you get into a half-court game, you get hammered on the boards. You’re going to get beat with experience or size.”
Killeen’s Julie Jurewicz, a 5-foot-11 sophomore, had 12 rebounds and 5-10 sophomore Tyanna Simpson added 11. Simpson had 16 points, hitting 6 of 11 field goals. Sophomore guard Taleiyah Gibbs scored 18 points, hitting 7 of 10 shots. Gibbs didn’t play in the first matchup this season when Bryan won 55-54 in Killeen.
“It was good to have her back. She’s the leader on our team,” Killeen coach Jennifer Graham said.
Bryan’s victory over Killeen in the first half of district play was part of a surprising 3-2 start in 12-6A for the young Lady Vikings, who snapped a 43-game losing streak in district in the process. The Lady Vikings, though, have lost five straight since a 55-48 victory over Copperas Cove.
“I thought our effort was great in the second half,” Jones said. “We just gave up a big third quarter.”
Jones is molding a roster that has eight newcomers, five off the JV and three freshmen.
Killeen made just enough free throws to end an eight-game losing streak, hitting 7 of 16 in the fourth quarter. Both teams struggled at the free-throw line throughout the game with Bryan making 17 of 33 and Killeen 15 of 30.
Killeen like Bryan has only one senior.
“We’re young and experienced,” Graham said. “We have a lot of kids who have been on the varsity since their freshman year. So the expectation is still to finish. When you see a varsity team, nobody really cares about the grade level they’re at.”
Killeen lost four games by three points or less in its losing streak.
“We were having turnovers, missing free throws these last few games by one to five points,” Graham said. “It was, ‘Man, if we’d have just made that layup or that free throw.’ So I think growth is definitely a thing, to be able to travel somewhere and win a game.”
*
The JV game was just as hard fought as the varsity with Bryan eking out a 35-34 victory as Dajasia Johnson had 19 points.
Killeen 56, Bryan 53
(Numbers after names indicate field goals made-attempted, free throws made-attempted, rebounds, fouls, points.)
KILLEEN (7-14, 2-9) — Kailan Hatten 1-4 0-0 2 2 3; Adaijah Dye 0-3 4-8 3 5 4; Taleiyah Gibbs 7-10 1-3 6 1 18; Adriana Garcia 1-10 3-4 4 3 6; Julia Jurewicz 1-2 4-7 12 3 6; Tyanna Simpson 6-11 4-8 11 5 16; Asia Gibson 0-0 0-0 0 0 0; Sonia Durgan 1-5 0-0 1 1 3; Trinity Spencer 0-0 0-0 1 2 0. TOTALS: 17-45 16-30 40 22 56.
BRYAN (6-10, 3-8) — Jajinae Williams 6-15 4-5 1 2 19; Bre Mack 0-4 0-0 0 0 0; Alexis Burton 2-12 0-0 2 0 6; Dajasia Johnson 1-2 0-1 0 4 2;ZaVianne Williams 0-3 2-4 4 4 2; Symoria Adkin 1-2 1-2 3 1 2; Destinee Nunn 1-2 1-3 5 4 3; Tierra Murray 0-1 0-0 3 5 0; Taler Thornton 4-15 9-18 7 4 17. TOTALS: 15-56 17-33 25 20 53
Killeen 16 12 21 9 — 56
Bryan 13 9 16 15 — 53
3-point shooting: Killeen 6-20; Bryan 5-21
Turnovers: Killeen 28 for 15 Bryan points; Bryan 18 for 11 Killeen points