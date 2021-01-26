Bryan girls basketball team loses at home to Killeen 56-53

The Bryan girls basketball team has learned how to fight for wins this season. Now the Lady Vikings are learning what it takes to reach the next level.

The Killeen Lady Roos held on for a 56-53 victory over Bryan in District 12-6A play Tuesday night at Viking Gym. Killeen (7-14, 2-9) led for much of the game, leading by 11 early in the fourth quarter before the Lady Vikings (6-10, 3-8) picked up the defensive pressure. Bryan forced eight turnovers the rest of the way but converted them into only five points.

“The effort to get back in the game and make some plays at the end ... once again, we gave ourselves a chance to win at the end,” Bryan coach Chris Jones.

Bryan just couldn’t get enough offense. The Vikings made only 2 of 13 field goals in the last quarter.

Generating offense was a problem for the entire game as Bryan shot only 26.8% from the field (15 of 56). Killeen shot better, making 17 of 45 (37.8%), and the Lady Roos dominated inside with a 40-25 rebounding edge. Killeen’s inside strength along with some timely 3-pointers allowed it to keep Bryan at bay.

“It just makes it tough when we have a few lapses here and there,” Jones said. “We gave up a few more points than we’d like to because it’s just hard for us to find points.”