Bryan girls basketball team loses at Harker Heights

HARKER HEIGHTS — The Bryan girls basketball team fell behind early and couldn’t catch District 12-6A-leading Harker Heights in a 47-25 loss on Friday.
Jajinae Williams led the Lady Vikings (6-9, 3-7) with 18 points. Harker Heights improved to 15-3 overall and 10-0 in district.
Harker Heights 47, Bryan 25
BRYAN — Jajinae Williams 18, Alexis Burton 3, Symoria Adkins 4.
HARKER HEIGHTS — A. Morgan 12, M. Allen 5, E. Lovell 6, S. Brooks 14, E. Roberts 2, T. Oliver 1, S. Walker 5.
Bryan 6 7 5 7 — 25
Harker Heights 14 10 19 4 — 47