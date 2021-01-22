 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bryan girls basketball team loses at Harker Heights
0 comments

Bryan girls basketball team loses at Harker Heights

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

HARKER HEIGHTS — The Bryan girls basketball team fell behind early and couldn’t catch District 12-6A-leading Harker Heights in a 47-25 loss on Friday.

Jajinae Williams led the Lady Vikings (6-9, 3-7) with 18 points. Harker Heights improved to 15-3 overall and 10-0 in district.

Harker Heights 47, Bryan 25

BRYAN — Jajinae Williams 18, Alexis Burton 3, Symoria Adkins 4.

HARKER HEIGHTS — A. Morgan 12, M. Allen 5, E. Lovell 6, S. Brooks 14, E. Roberts 2, T. Oliver 1, S. Walker 5.

Bryan 6 7 5 7 — 25

Harker Heights 14 10 19 4 — 47

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert