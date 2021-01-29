Bryan girls basketball team falls to Temple

Bryan’s Taler Thornton scored a game-high 25 points, and Ja’Jinae Williams added 16, but the Lady Vikings couldn’t slow Temple in the second half as the Tem-Cats won 64-48 on Friday in District 12-6A girls basketball action at Viking Gym.
Bryan (6-11, 3-9) used a second-quarter surge to take a 29-20 halftime lead, but Temple (14-7, 9-3) seized control by outscoring the Lady Vikings 21-10 in the third quarter and maintaining momentum in the fourth.
Temple 64, Bryan 48
TEMPLE (14-7, 9-3) — A. Hall 23, N. Coldent 20, T.J. Stenson 11, A. Thomas 4, T. Copeland 2, H. Jonsson 4.
BRYAN (6-11, 3-9) — Ja’Jinae Williams 16, Alexis Burton 3, Symoria Adkins 4, Taler Thornton 25.
Temple 11 9 21 23 — 64
Bryan 7 22 10 9 — 48