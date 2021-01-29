 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bryan girls basketball team falls to Temple
0 comments

Bryan girls basketball team falls to Temple

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Bryan’s Taler Thornton scored a game-high 25 points, and Ja’Jinae Williams added 16, but the Lady Vikings couldn’t slow Temple in the second half as the Tem-Cats won 64-48 on Friday in District 12-6A girls basketball action at Viking Gym.

Bryan (6-11, 3-9) used a second-quarter surge to take a 29-20 halftime lead, but Temple (14-7, 9-3) seized control by outscoring the Lady Vikings 21-10 in the third quarter and maintaining momentum in the fourth.

Temple 64, Bryan 48

TEMPLE (14-7, 9-3) — A. Hall 23, N. Coldent 20, T.J. Stenson 11, A. Thomas 4, T. Copeland 2, H. Jonsson 4.

BRYAN (6-11, 3-9) — Ja’Jinae Williams 16, Alexis Burton 3, Symoria Adkins 4, Taler Thornton 25.

Temple 11 9 21 23 — 64

Bryan 7 22 10 9 — 48

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert