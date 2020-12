Bryan girls basketball team ends 43-game district losing streak

Bryan’s Taler Thornton and Symoria Adkins each scored five points in the fourth quarter Tuesday to help rally the Lady Vikings to a 47-45 victory over Killeen Shoemaker in District 12-6A play, ending Bryan’s 43-game district losing streak.

Bryan (3-2, 1-1) trailed 36-33 after three quarters, but the Lady Vikings outscored the Lady Wolves 14-9 in the final quarter. Thornton, who hit the game-winning shot in the closing seconds, ended with 19 points that included hitting eight straight free throws. Adkins added 11 points.

Bryan’s last district victory was 48-47 at Temple on Feb. 7, 2017. The Lady Vikings went to the playoffs that season, losing in bi-district to Ennis 71-69.

Bryan will host Harker Heights at 7 p.m. Friday.

Bryan 47, Killeen Shoemaker 45

BRYAN (3-2, 1-1) — Anayiah Cigar 6, Rezgan Garrison 2, ZaVianne Williams 2, Symoria Adkins 11, Destinee Nunn 2, Taler Thornton 19, Carmella Jones 5.

SHOEMAKER (4-8, 1-1) — Shayna Cook 11, Keyawni Hall 2, Jamesha Price 6, Mikaila Parker 2, Thersa Graves 2, Norotny Smith 10, DeNaya Sutton 2.

Bryan 13 8 12 14 — 47

Shoemaker 12 12 12 9 — 45