Bryan gets first road win, clinches playoff spot with 24-22 victory at Ellison

KILLEEN — The Bryan Vikings avoided any potential number crunching surrounding their playoff hopes with a fourth-down stop followed by a time-consuming drive that led to a 24-22 victory over Killeen Ellison on Friday in District 12-6A play at Leo Buckley Stadium.
With the comeback win, the Vikings (6-2, 5-2) qualified for the playoffs after a three-year absence. A loss would’ve forced them to scoreboard watch before celebrating.
“The last three years has just been tough, a lot of drama, and this group of kids that was inexperienced to start with, we are not anymore,” Bryan head football coach Ross Rogers said.
Midway through the fourth quarter, Bryan’s Nic Carraway stuffed Ezekiel Sheridan at the Bryan 21-yard line on fourth-and-1. The Viking offense picked up six first downs to run out all but the final 7 seconds as they reached the Eagles’ 2 but lost 8 yards on fourth down.
There was still one more thing to do for the Vikings to secure a tie for second in 12-6A. The Eagles (2-8, 1-6) lined up at their 10 and threw to Trejon Spiller, who on his previous touch had turned a 5-yard pass into a 62-yard touchdown. Spiller caught the ball near the Ellison bench, cut back and found some open space on the way to the Bryan bench before senior Jack Blackburn split two Eagle blockers and forced Spiller to the ground at the Ellison 28.
“Everybody held their breath,” Rogers said. “We were trying to figure out how we were going to run him out of bounds, and I kept thinking he might stop and pitch it to somebody and ol’ Jack knifed in there, went under everybody and got those legs together and made the play.”
Spiller, whose father Billy quarterbacked Killeen to a Class 5A state title in 1991, made plays every time he touched the ball, catching eight passes for 177 yards and two touchdowns. There was genuine concern on the Viking sideline that he could pull off a 90-yard miracle with time expired.
“I’ve been around Killeen off and on for a long time, and the name Spiller is a special name,” Rogers said. “He showed why his dad was special and now he showed that he is too.”
The Vikings scored 24 unanswered points after trailing 14-0.
Nico Bulhof made a 34-yard field goal early in the second quarter and Du’wayne Paulhill scored on a 3-yard run with 50 seconds remaining in the first half. Bryan quarterback Malcolm Gooden scored on a 37-yard run early in the third quarter for Bryan’s first lead, then he hooked up with Hunter Vivaldi for an 11-yard TD pass with 1:55 left in the third as the Vikings led 24-14.
The defense came up big for Bryan in the third quarter. Caraway and JT Workman sacked Faliefa Mauga to force a punt, and Matthew Cooks recovered a Damashja Harris fumble to set up Viking touchdowns.
But on the final play of the third quarter, Spiller lined up in the slot for the first time, caught a short pass, broke a tackle, avoided a couple of other tackles and sprinted to the end zone for a 62-yard TD catch. He also caught the two-point conversion pass to close the gap to 24-22. It was the only points either team scored against the wind Friday.
With the wind, Ellison scored on back-to-back snaps to take a 14-0 lead just before the first quarter ended.
Spiller put the first points on the scoreboard with an outstanding one-handed catch while backpedaling in the end zone for a 29-yard touchdown. Spiller had a 22-yard catch on the previous play from Mauga, who also found Christopher Uresti just beyond the goal line on the two-point conversion.
The Vikings gave the ball back two plays later on a difficult pitch that Tason Devault was unable to handle. Julio Ramirez-Posada recovered the fumble, and on the ensuing play, Mauga lofted a pass to a wide open Demashja Harris, who rolled out of the backfield for a 30-yard touchdown catch. The Eagles went for two again, but Mauga’s pass fell incomplete.
“Two weeks of rust I think hurt us tonight,” Rogers said of not playing last week because Copperas Cove had to forfeit due to COVID-19 issues. “I was a little scared about that. We need to be playing, but it’s over now and we got it.”
The Vikings are off next week, but will play Cedar Hill in a bi-district game at a time and date to be determined.
