Bryan gets first road win, clinches playoff spot with 24-22 victory at Ellison

“Everybody held their breath,” Rogers said. “We were trying to figure out how we were going to run him out of bounds, and I kept thinking he might stop and pitch it to somebody and ol’ Jack knifed in there, went under everybody and got those legs together and made the play.”

Spiller, whose father Billy quarterbacked Killeen to a Class 5A state title in 1991, made plays every time he touched the ball, catching eight passes for 177 yards and two touchdowns. There was genuine concern on the Viking sideline that he could pull off a 90-yard miracle with time expired.

“I’ve been around Killeen off and on for a long time, and the name Spiller is a special name,” Rogers said. “He showed why his dad was special and now he showed that he is too.”

The Vikings scored 24 unanswered points after trailing 14-0.

Nico Bulhof made a 34-yard field goal early in the second quarter and Du’wayne Paulhill scored on a 3-yard run with 50 seconds remaining in the first half. Bryan quarterback Malcolm Gooden scored on a 37-yard run early in the third quarter for Bryan’s first lead, then he hooked up with Hunter Vivaldi for an 11-yard TD pass with 1:55 left in the third as the Vikings led 24-14.