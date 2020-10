Bryan’s defense took control in the Vikings 27-8 rout of Belton on Thursday. Ethan Mack had a 35-yard scoop-and-score for the Vikings, while Chancellor Lucas and Jacob Salazar added pressure with a fumble recovery and interception. Bryan’s George Nunez and Malik Bradford each had quarterback sacks in the victory. Offensively, the Vikings were led by Jonathan Duty, Isiah Nutall and Nate Scourton, who each ran in a touchdown.