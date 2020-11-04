 Skip to main content
Bryan football team set for Thursday night matchup with Killeen Shoemaker
Bryan football team set for Thursday night matchup with Killeen Shoemaker

20201030 BRYAN V BELTON MM 01

Bryan’s Cameron White, left, reaches for the football as he tackles Belton running back Maurice Reed on Friday at Merrill Green Stadium.

 Eagle photo by Michael Miller

For the fourth straight week, the Bryan Vikings will face an undefeated football team in District 12-6A play.

Bryan will travel to face Killeen Shoemaker at 7 p.m. Thursday. Shoemaker (5-0, 3-0) is tied with Temple atop the 12-6A standings, while Bryan (3-1, 2-1) is tied with Belton for third after a come-from-behind 34-33 victory over the Tigers.

Bryan’s Nico Bulhof stepped in at quarterback for injured sophomore Malcom Gooden and scored the winning touchdown with 25 seconds remaining against Belton. Gooden hurt his shoulder early in the second quarter after leading the Vikings to three touchdowns and is expected to return Thursday.

“Their offense is built around speed,” Bryan head coach Ross Rogers said of Shoemaker. “We need to turn them back into the herd.”

The Vikings have been the underdog in their previous three games and it will be no different against Shoemaker. Led by quarterback Ty Bell, the Grey Wolves are averaging 45 points a game, 36 against district foes.

NOTES — This week’s 12-6A game between Belton and Harker Heights has been postponed because of COVID-19 positive tests on the Belton team. ... The Vikings will be without safety Andrew Ealoms, who injured his ankle in the first half against Belton last week.

Elms Orthodontics
