Bryan football team set for Thursday night matchup with Killeen Shoemaker

For the fourth straight week, the Bryan Vikings will face an undefeated football team in District 12-6A play.

Bryan will travel to face Killeen Shoemaker at 7 p.m. Thursday. Shoemaker (5-0, 3-0) is tied with Temple atop the 12-6A standings, while Bryan (3-1, 2-1) is tied with Belton for third after a come-from-behind 34-33 victory over the Tigers.

Bryan’s Nico Bulhof stepped in at quarterback for injured sophomore Malcom Gooden and scored the winning touchdown with 25 seconds remaining against Belton. Gooden hurt his shoulder early in the second quarter after leading the Vikings to three touchdowns and is expected to return Thursday.

“Their offense is built around speed,” Bryan head coach Ross Rogers said of Shoemaker. “We need to turn them back into the herd.”

The Vikings have been the underdog in their previous three games and it will be no different against Shoemaker. Led by quarterback Ty Bell, the Grey Wolves are averaging 45 points a game, 36 against district foes.

