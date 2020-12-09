Bryan football team ready for return to playoffs against powerful Cedar Hill

The Bryan Vikings shocked the pundits by making the football playoffs. They can do more than that with a win Friday.
Bryan was picked to finish last in eight-team District 12-6A and surprised everyone but themselves by finishing in a three-way tie for second place at 5-2. The Vikings’ reward is a Class 6A Division II bi-district game against Cedar Hill (7-1), ranked 21st nationally and fifth in the state by MaxPreps. The teams will kick off at 7 p.m. Friday at Cedar Hill’s Longhorn Stadium.
“People didn’t know much about us, and to have a young ball club ... certainly we thought we’d be better than last year, but to get through and to be tied for second I think is a great accomplishment,” Bryan head coach Ross Rogers said. “The ultimate goal is always want to win district, but the theme this year was to be competitive again and get back in the playoffs, and so we’ve done that, and now we’ve gotten better and better and we have a chance to play another great team.”
The Vikings upset Ennis 41-27 in the first round and lost to Cedar Park 42-20 in area the last time they made the playoffs in 2016. Bryan then went 9-21 over the next three seasons, a period that includes the Vikings moving from Class 5A to 6A.
They return to the playoffs as 38-point underdogs. That’s nothing new for the Vikings, who have been underdogs often throughout the season.
Cedar Hill is a powerhouse program with three state titles since 2007. Since 2004, the Longhorns are 33-10 in the playoffs.
Cedar Hill quarterback Kaidon Salter, who has orally committed to Tennessee, is a dual threat and likely will be leaned on more than ever with the season-ending injury to leading rusher Kevin Young in the regular season finale.
“I think from the people who see them year in and year out that this is more of a quarterback-driven ball club than years before,” Rogers said. “Their receivers are tall and very athletic, and it’s yet to be seen if we can slow them down.”
Cedar Hill’s defense is led by junior cornerback Jalon Peoples and a trio of linemen — Harvey Dyson, Syncere Massey and Charles Esters — who average 6-foot-4 and 260 pounds. The linemen combine for three sacks a game.
“They don’t make a lot of adjustments,” Rogers said. “They will come get you a time or two with the outside backers, but they like to sit, see what you are doing and run to the ball and not give you the big play.”
Rogers knows Friday’s task is tall, but he’s liked what he’s seen from his players since last season ended. He also believes the district has helped the Vikings prepare for a team as good as Cedar Hill.
“Every group is a little unique, and this group has a lot of kids that get along and they believe in themselves and they are not too cocky,” Rogers said. “Even with playing Cedar Hill this week, we’ve seen very talented individuals. Maybe [Cedar Hill] will be more talented as a team, but we’ve seen as talented as kids as we are going to see in Cedar Hill.”
The Bryan offense has found its stride under sophomore quarterback Malcom Gooden, who has thrown for 129 yards a game and leads the team in rushing while averaging 5.6 yards a carry. Junior Hunter Vivaldi has 36 catches for 515 yards and five touchdowns. Defensively, linebacker Nic Carraway and safety Du’wayne Paulhill, both juniors, and cornerback Kenny Collins have led the Vikings.
No matter Friday’s outcome, the Vikings are enjoying a return to the playoffs.
“Told the kids since [the first game] on how I never got to be [in a playoff as a player] and as coach got in quite a few, although last three years wondering if I’d get to another one, so I’m having fun,” Rogers said. “I know our staff is having fun. Whether it’s a one-week deal or two or three weeks, I don’t know, but we are enjoying it.”
NOTES — Bryan senior starting cornerback MyKye Kao will return after missing the regular season finale with an injury. ... Bryan and Cedar Hill each finished second in their respective districts, but Cedar Hill gets to host Friday because Bryan earned 12-6A’s third seed via tiebreaker. In the first round, the higher seed has the option to host. ... In honor of its 100th season, the UIL has selected its top 100 games, teams, players and coaches and recently named Rogers one of the top 100 coaches. “It’s a very emotional thing for me. To be named on that list is humbling, and I know that there will be some guys I have a lot of respect for that may not be on that list that deserve to be on it,” Rogers said. “So I ain’t going to turn it down, and I’m glad the Rogers name, whether it be my dad or me or my brother Tom ... we’ve all coached for a long time.” ... Former Brenham coach Glen West and Highland Park’s Randy Allen also made the UIL’s top 100 coaches list. West is now the assistant executive director of the Texas High School Coaches Association. Allen served as an assistant coach at Bryan earlier in his career. ... Darius Peterson, who started in the Bryan secondary as a sophomore and half of his junior season before moving to Katy, has committed to play at New Mexico State.
