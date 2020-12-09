Bryan football team ready for return to playoffs against powerful Cedar Hill

“Told the kids since [the first game] on how I never got to be [in a playoff as a player] and as coach got in quite a few, although last three years wondering if I’d get to another one, so I’m having fun,” Rogers said. “I know our staff is having fun. Whether it’s a one-week deal or two or three weeks, I don’t know, but we are enjoying it.”

NOTES — Bryan senior starting cornerback MyKye Kao will return after missing the regular season finale with an injury. ... Bryan and Cedar Hill each finished second in their respective districts, but Cedar Hill gets to host Friday because Bryan earned 12-6A’s third seed via tiebreaker. In the first round, the higher seed has the option to host. ... In honor of its 100th season, the UIL has selected its top 100 games, teams, players and coaches and recently named Rogers one of the top 100 coaches. “It’s a very emotional thing for me. To be named on that list is humbling, and I know that there will be some guys I have a lot of respect for that may not be on that list that deserve to be on it,” Rogers said. “So I ain’t going to turn it down, and I’m glad the Rogers name, whether it be my dad or me or my brother Tom ... we’ve all coached for a long time.” ... Former Brenham coach Glen West and Highland Park’s Randy Allen also made the UIL’s top 100 coaches list. West is now the assistant executive director of the Texas High School Coaches Association. Allen served as an assistant coach at Bryan earlier in his career. ... Darius Peterson, who started in the Bryan secondary as a sophomore and half of his junior season before moving to Katy, has committed to play at New Mexico State.