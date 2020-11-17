 Skip to main content
Bryan football team earns forfeit win over Copperas Cove
Bryan football team earns forfeit win over Copperas Cove

Copperas Cove has forfeited Friday’s District 12-6A football game to Bryan because of COVID-19 issues.

Bryan (5-2, 4-2), which clinched a playoff spot with the 2-0 victory, will end the regular season at Killeen Ellison (1-6, 0-4) on Nov. 27.

It’s the third straight game Copperas Cove (1-7, 0-5) has forfeited. The Bulldawgs forfeited to Killeen and Killeen Ellison and are scheduled to end the season Nov. 26 at Harker Heights.

Friday’s game will be the third Bryan has lost to COVID-19 this season. After beating Waller in the season opener, Bryan had to cancel nondistrict games against College Park and Montgomery Lake Creek.

