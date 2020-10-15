Bryan football starts district play against Harker Heights after two-week quarantine

“It is what it is,” Rogers said. “Everybody has dealt with it somewhat, particularly in 6A, and in this area we’ve been probably hit hardest.”

Rogers was informed of a player testing positive two hours before the home opener against Waller and by the end of a midweek practice for the College Park game, the Vikings had four players test positive. With a majority of the players out with contact tracing, the Vikings have had to make major adjustments in their weekly routine.

“It’s been a lot of technique, individual coaching, fundamentals, some team,” Rogers said. “Defense wasn’t hit as hard, we still lost five secondary guys, but offensively it was devastating so we had to bring what was left, only two or three offensive linemen and the JV to the team.”

The Vikings did play a junior varsity game against Lake Creek last week with a handful of sophomores from the varsity and won. But it wasn’t until Wednesday that Rogers had his full squad back on the practice field.

“Until this morning it felt like a ghost town,” Rogers said. “By yesterday [those able the past weeks] were tired of practicing and not playing. Like today, we told them welcome back and it was fun and the kids have had a little pick-me-up in their step.”