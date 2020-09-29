Bryan football program cancels this week's games with College Park because of COVID-19

Bryan canceled its football game against The Woodlands College Park on Thursday at Woodforest Bank Stadium in The Woodlands because of COVID-19, Bryan ISD athletics director Janice Williamson said Tuesday night.

Bryan immediately sprayed and thoroughly cleaned Viking Fieldhouse when it learned of the COVID-19 cases, following all safety guidelines, Williamson said.

Bryan plans to have student-athletes return to the facility Wednesday but had to cancel Thursday’s varsity game along with Wednesday’s subvarsity games. The JV game was set to be at Merrill Green Stadium with the freshman game at College Park.

“We had too many kids who were in contact [with the infected students], so we had to suspend the games for this week,” Williamson said.

Bryan ISD informed parents and guardians on Tuesday that three students “were lab-confirmed to have COVID-19 were present at Bryan High School today September 29, 2020. We are working closely with the local health department.”

It was unclear if all three students were football players.