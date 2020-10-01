Bryan football cancels game against Montgomery Lake Creek in Week 3 due to COVID-19

Bryan High has canceled its varsity football game against Montgomery Lake Creek on Oct. 8 at Merrill Green Stadium because of COVID-19.

Bryan, which canceled Thursday’s game at The Woodlands College Park because of positive COVID-19 cases, also had to cancel next week’s game due to the number of players quarantined through contact tracing.

“Quarantining athletes for 14 days meant we needed to cancel this game,” Bryan ISD athletics director Janice Williamson said in a statement. “We are looking forward to being back on the field to face Harker Heights the following week in our district opener.”

Williamson said on Tuesday the football program had multiple cases that forced the cancellation of varsity and subvarsity games. Viking fieldhouse was sprayed and thoroughly cleaned Tuesday, allowing the facility to be opened Wednesday.

“We followed up with another cleaning [on Wednesday] because we had early release and that is our scheduled deep clean day,” Williamson said.