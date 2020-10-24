Bryan falls to Temple in District 12-6A play

TEMPLE — The Temple Wildcats scored four touchdowns in about a five-minute span late in the second quarter en route to a 44-7 Homecoming victory over Bryan in District 12-6A play on a cool, windy Friday at Wildcat Stadium.
The Wildcats ran 12 plays, all inside Bryan territory, while extending their lead from 6-0 to 34-0.
“We had to take advantage of things, and we went from having our couple of opportunities to giving them two turnovers, and they made some big plays,” Bryan head coach Ross Rogers said. “We knew we had to play a really, really good game. They’ve got a lot weapons. The quarterback is really accurate, speed at receivers and backs, and the offensive line is really good.”
The onslaught came minutes after Temple (3-1, 2-0) stopped Bryan (2-1, 1-1) on fourth down at the Wildcat 28-yard line. Three plays before that, the Vikings dropped a pass at the Wildcat 5 on a trick play.
In the end it wouldn’t have mattered with every snap from the 7:15 mark of the second quarter until the end of the first half taking place in Bryan territory.
Temple’s Samari Howard, who had the only points of the first quarter on a 3-yard TD run, scored on a 29-yard reception on a middle screen pass in the second quarter.
Two Bryan turnovers set up the next two Temple touchdowns. Temple quarterback Humberto Arizmendi found Tr’Darius Taylor in the end zone for a 45-yard touchdown pass after the first Bryan turnover, and Howard scored on a 1-yard run to finish a drive that started at the Bryan 9 after the second turnover. Howard finished with 122 yards on 18 carries.
“Turnovers ... we just couldn’t have them,” Rogers said. “We needed to keep them on their end and hope for some good things to happen.”
In 1 minute, 7 seconds, the Wildcats increased their lead from 6-0 to 27-0.
“We played like we wanted to for a quarter, quarter and a-half, and then they took over,” Rogers said.
The Temple defense, which held Bryan to 67 first-half yards, got the ball back to its offense with three minutes remaining. Five plays later, Arizmendi hit Luke Allen on a 9-yard touchdown pass. Arizmendi completed 9 of 15 passes for 243 yards and four TDs. Over one stretch he had four TD passes in six attempts.
Bryan finished with only 152 yards and punted eight times, seven after three-and-outs.
“Those linebackers, not that the rest of the team isn’t good, but those linebackers are so fast they cover so many things up,” Rogers said.
The Vikings avoided a shutout on a 24-yard TD run by Tason Devault, who took a pitch from Malcom Gooden, cut back to avoid a Wildcat defender then ran untouched for the score.
“We were glad to get the touchdown,” Rogers said. “It was good execution. Malcom took it out there and pitched it off. There was good blocking out front, and I thought [Devault] made a good run.”
Bryan will host Belton (2-3, 2-0) next Friday.
“We talked about [the good things] at halftime, where we made our mistakes and where it went from there,” Rogers said. “What we got to do now is take care of ourselves and make sure we are playing like we want to be playing.”
