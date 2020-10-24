Bryan falls to Temple in District 12-6A play

TEMPLE — The Temple Wildcats scored four touchdowns in about a five-minute span late in the second quarter en route to a 44-7 Homecoming victory over Bryan in District 12-6A play on a cool, windy Friday at Wildcat Stadium.

The Wildcats ran 12 plays, all inside Bryan territory, while extending their lead from 6-0 to 34-0.

“We had to take advantage of things, and we went from having our couple of opportunities to giving them two turnovers, and they made some big plays,” Bryan head coach Ross Rogers said. “We knew we had to play a really, really good game. They’ve got a lot weapons. The quarterback is really accurate, speed at receivers and backs, and the offensive line is really good.”

The onslaught came minutes after Temple (3-1, 2-0) stopped Bryan (2-1, 1-1) on fourth down at the Wildcat 28-yard line. Three plays before that, the Vikings dropped a pass at the Wildcat 5 on a trick play.

In the end it wouldn’t have mattered with every snap from the 7:15 mark of the second quarter until the end of the first half taking place in Bryan territory.

Temple’s Samari Howard, who had the only points of the first quarter on a 3-yard TD run, scored on a 29-yard reception on a middle screen pass in the second quarter.