Bryan falls to No. 2 Duncanville in boys basketball bi-district playoffs

BUFFALO — The chaotic first quarter of Monday’s Class 6A bi-district boys basketball matchup between Bryan and Duncanville seemed to be the remnant of a weekend scramble to simply make the game happen.
But it was just that bit of chaos that ultimately ended the Vikings season with a 72-54 loss to Duncanville.
“You hate to play a state-caliber team the first round of the playoffs, but you can’t win state if you don’t beat a state-caliber team,” Bryan head coach Jonathan Hines said.
A coin flip ultimately decided the second and third place seeds from District 12-6A, handing Harker Heights the runner-up position and a meeting with third-seeded Mansfield.
Bryan, which Hines believed could go a couple rounds in playoffs, fell to third and a date with the second-ranked Panthers. The Vikings troubles continued as Mexia was selected to host the playoff game, but water issues in the town from Winter Storm Uri forced a 24-hour scramble to set Buffalo as the final destination.
“It was a mad dash,” Hines said.
Primed in flashy all-black uniforms, which drew immediate attention from the Panther cheerleading squad as they entered the gym, Duncanville (22-1) arrived ready to put on a show. Its state-of-the-art, multicolored sneakers flashed across the court through the first quarter, lifting seven different players to hit 10 field goals in the frame. Guard C.J. Ford added three 3-pointers and the Panthers were rolling to a 25-12 lead after the first.
“Our focus was to be reserved offensively and take the air out of the ball a little bit and make them work and make them loose rhythm and we didn’t do that in the first quarter,” Hines said.
The Vikings (19-6) struggled to make the most of their opportunities and failed to hit a field goal in the first 5 minutes, 40 seconds. Despite their late start, the Vikings held Duncanville to a 47-42 scoring margin through the final three quarters.
Junior Dylan Glover found his shooting spark first, netting 10 first-half points that included two from behind the arc. He finished the game with a team-high 15 points, six rebounds and two steals.
Defensively, Bryan was able to slow the frantic tempo of the game that raged through the first eight minutes. Minimizing possessions was a focal point of the Vikings unusual preparation.
“That was what we had preached all week,” Hines said. “I say week, we only had a couple of days to prepare. That was our game plan, to slow things down.”
With some of the same swagger that Duncanville displayed in the first, Bryan did its best to match skillful shots with the Panthers. In the second, Glover worked his way within inches of the baseline and unleashed a one-footed floater over the backboard that caught the front edge of the rim and bounced back in.
In the third, senior point guard CJ Tyler created space with a spinning jab step and connected with a step-back jumper that brought audible delight from Viking fans. On the next possession, he dished a quick pass in traffic to junior Nic Caraway, who finished the play with a layup, putting the Vikings on a 6-0 run.
As the third drew to a close, Glover crossed his dribble over in front of Panther guard Juan Reyna, putting the senior on the floor with an injured ankle.
Reyna, however, had the last laugh, netting a game-high 21 points, which included five 3-pointers. Several of the senior’s 3-point offerings were from feet behind the arc.
“They’re really good, obviously. They’re No. 2 in the state for a reason. They came out on fire and we came out a little flat,” Hines said.
Senior Rodney Johnson netted 13 points and had 10 rebounds with four assists in his last game as a Viking, carrying the team’s physicality through the game. Both Caraway and Tyler finished with eight points with Caraway adding 13 rebounds.
Hines said he was proud of his team for not backing down to the challenge, evident in the final three quarters of play. It was indicative of the way they played through the season, he said.
“These guys, they never quit. I love these guys. They work hard all the time,” Hines said. “They’re not scared of anybody. That’s a big reason why they’ve had such a successful year.”
Duncanville 72, Bryan 54
Bryan 12 15 17 10 — 54
Duncanville 25 14 22 11 — 72
BRYAN (19-6) — Dylan Glover 15, Rodney Johnson 13, Nic Caraway 8, CJ Tyler 8, Dom Caldwell 7, TJ Johnson 3.
DUNCANVILLE (22-1) — Juan Reyna 21, Zhuric Phelps 18, CJ Ford 14, Decannon Wickware 12, Aric Demings 2, Cameron Barnes 2.