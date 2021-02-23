Bryan falls to No. 2 Duncanville in boys basketball bi-district playoffs

“Our focus was to be reserved offensively and take the air out of the ball a little bit and make them work and make them loose rhythm and we didn’t do that in the first quarter,” Hines said.

The Vikings (19-6) struggled to make the most of their opportunities and failed to hit a field goal in the first 5 minutes, 40 seconds. Despite their late start, the Vikings held Duncanville to a 47-42 scoring margin through the final three quarters.

Junior Dylan Glover found his shooting spark first, netting 10 first-half points that included two from behind the arc. He finished the game with a team-high 15 points, six rebounds and two steals.

Defensively, Bryan was able to slow the frantic tempo of the game that raged through the first eight minutes. Minimizing possessions was a focal point of the Vikings unusual preparation.

“That was what we had preached all week,” Hines said. “I say week, we only had a couple of days to prepare. That was our game plan, to slow things down.”