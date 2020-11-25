Bryan cornerback Kenny Collins enjoying little role on offense

“That was my second year at corner, so I had to get used to what I was doing,” Collins said. “It was really unique and in the beginning we didn’t know we had a really strong defense. We just kept working at it every day, grinding, trying to get better each day, and we realized we could get stops when we played a really good team like A&M Consolidated and we held them. After that we realized we had a strong defense.”

Collins had 25 tackles his sophomore season, including 12 solo tackles, two for losses and a pass breakup.

“We just felt like he was a big, long body, and we thought we could put him in a position where he could play in a lot of space and use his speed and length,” Bryan defensive coordinator Bret Page said. “The other thing he has always done well is he’s always been a good tackler. He’s always had a knack for tracking somebody’s hip and going through it and finishing tackles. We were able to find that out pretty early, that not only could he cover, he could tackle.”

By the end of his junior season, Collins was one of just a few players on defense who played every snap. He proved invaluable with 69 tackles, 28 solo. He also had a fumble recovery, an interception and two pass breakups.