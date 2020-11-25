Bryan cornerback Kenny Collins enjoying little role on offense

Kenny Collins’s first touch of the season ended up being five or six touches as he juggled a long pass from Malcom Gooden before securing it for a 78-yard touchdown catch on the second play of the Bryan football team’s victory over Belton on Oct. 30.
“I was thinking please don’t drop it, please don’t drop it, and then when I got the ball back to me I thought I’ve got enough space I can take off and score this touchdown,” Collins said. “My very first touchdown on varsity. So much joy went through me.”
Collins, a cornerback who sees limited time on offense, has four catches this season, the shortest of which covered 30 yards. But it’s not the spectacular that has kept the senior in the defensive starting lineup since his first game as a sophomore.
“The thing we see all the time is he’s dependable. He’s accountable,” Bryan head coach Ross Rogers said. “That is a tough position to play, and if you are going to stick a young corner out there, you better know what you got. It can’t just be anybody, and we knew that Kenny brings the work ethic every day.”
Rogers showed his trust in Collins later against Belton. On Bryan’s last offensive play, Collins made the block that allowed quarterback Nico Bulhof to get by the last Tiger defender for a touchdown and a 34-33 victory.
Collins has started 26 straight games at cornerback. He was one of two sophomores in the secondary when the Vikings had the best defense in the district and flirted with team records involving yards allowed for a season.
“That was my second year at corner, so I had to get used to what I was doing,” Collins said. “It was really unique and in the beginning we didn’t know we had a really strong defense. We just kept working at it every day, grinding, trying to get better each day, and we realized we could get stops when we played a really good team like A&M Consolidated and we held them. After that we realized we had a strong defense.”
Collins had 25 tackles his sophomore season, including 12 solo tackles, two for losses and a pass breakup.
“We just felt like he was a big, long body, and we thought we could put him in a position where he could play in a lot of space and use his speed and length,” Bryan defensive coordinator Bret Page said. “The other thing he has always done well is he’s always been a good tackler. He’s always had a knack for tracking somebody’s hip and going through it and finishing tackles. We were able to find that out pretty early, that not only could he cover, he could tackle.”
By the end of his junior season, Collins was one of just a few players on defense who played every snap. He proved invaluable with 69 tackles, 28 solo. He also had a fumble recovery, an interception and two pass breakups.
Collins, the fastest player for the Vikings, also is on the track team, competing in the 100 and 200 meters, the two sprint relays and the high jump.
“He’s always doing something to make himself a better athlete, and having that mentality he was able to handle being on a good defensive team as a sophomore then us struggling as a junior,” Page said. “He’s continuing to be that glue to hold everything together, and hopefully we are [better] ourselves this year as a defense, and I think he’s a big reason we’ve done that.”
Now Collins is starting to help the Viking offense. His 50 yards per catch average has made him an asset in district play, but it’s shutting down opposing receivers and helping plug up the run game that Collins knows is first priority.
“If I’m balancing out between interceptions and a catch, I think interceptions would give me a better feeling, but I think getting a catch and scoring, it would give me more joy than an interception would because I can celebrate with everybody,” said Collins, who moved with his family to Houston then Bryan after being displaced by Hurricane Katrina when he was 2 years old.
With twice as many career starts as any of his teammates on defense, Collins is an obvious leader. Despite playing only six games in the pandemic-altered season, Collins has 41 tackles (26 solos) going into the team’s final regular season game on Friday at Killeen Ellison. He’s also recovered a fumble and has five pass breakups, numbers that have gained him some attention from colleges including Louisiana-Lafayette, Abilene Christian, Stephen F. Austin, Incarnate Word and TCU.
At 6-foot-1 and 185 pounds with a good time in the 40-yard dash, Collins has the tools to play at the next level.
“I would think so with his height, weight, strength, vertical jump, shuttle ... it’s all good and he’s consistent 4.5 [seconds in the 40],” Rogers said. “He might very well play outside linebacker or one of the strong safety [positions] that everyone plays now.”
