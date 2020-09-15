Bryan-College Station volleyball teams off to the races in busy opening week

“We’re at the point where we’ve played each other so much, that I just want to see them go out there and compete,” Conner said. “Errors are going to come with time, correcting those. But our main goal this week is to have as much fun as possible and not take anything for granted and leave it all out on the court.”

Consol, which was 26-15 last season and reached the Class 5A area playoffs, will be challenged by Class 6A Cypress Ranch, which didn’t make the playoffs a year ago but is traditionally strong, going three rounds two years ago.

“From my understanding, they have some heavy pin hitters,” Conner said. “I think it’s going to be a pretty good match. We’ve got a pretty strong front and I think we’re going to match up well with them. It’s just going to come down to how disciplined we are and execute the small things.”

Friday’s matches will Consol at Mayde Creek, College Station at Georgetown East View, Rudder home to Navasota and Bryan at Montgomery Lake Creek taking on the host and Huntsville.

College Station ISD will follow the 50% capacity rule this season and will screen everyone who comes to the games by taking their temperature and asking coronavirus-related questions.

•

Tuesday’s matches: Bryan at Waller, 4 p.m. (followed by a match against Montgomery); Rudder vs. Cleveland, 4:30 p.m. at Huntsville (followed by a match against Huntsville); Cypress Ranch at A&M Consolidated, 6 p.m.; Houston Episcopal at College Station, 6 p.m.; Caldwell at Rockdale, 6 p.m.; North Zulch at Leon, 6 p.m.; Lexington at Rogers, 6 p.m.; Mumford at Centerville, 6 p.m.; Hearne at Calvert, 6 p.m.; Bremond at Hubbard, 6 p.m.; Fayetteville at Snook, 6 p.m.; Holland at Milano, 6 p.m.; Iola at Normangee, 6 p.m.; Cameron at Academy, 6 p.m.; Burton at Richards, 6 p.m.; Madisonville at Navasota, 6 p.m.; Tarkington at Anderson, 6:30 p.m.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.