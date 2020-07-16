Fort Bend ISD announced Monday that it would start the school year “100% online” with no in-person extracurricular activities, including athletics and fine arts. So far schools in the Brazos Valley have yet to mimic the move.
Fort Bend could be one of many school districts to start the 2020-21 school year online, but as of now, schools in the Brazos Valley are on track to start both in-person and online classes in the fall with extracurricular activities beginning as planned.
College Station was slated to play Fort Bend Bush on Sept. 5 in the second game of its football season. It’s unclear whether the Cougars will reschedule the game or find another opponent to play on Sept. 5.
Director of communications for College Station ISD Chuck Glenewinkel said the district plans to start school on Aug. 13 with extracurricular activities and athletics beginning on schedule. Parents will have the option to choose on-site or virtual learning for their child. College Station superintendent Mike Martindale announced in a meeting Wednesday that parents will be able to make the choice on the district’s new Back-to-School website and that they have until July 30 to finalize their decision. Some course or elements of courses will be offered only on-site, including athletics.
Similar to College Station’s plan, Bryan ISD athletic director Janice Williamson said the district plans “on having both school and sports in the fall.” It’s students will be offered an on-site, remote or a hybrid learning option due to some of the courses, like athletics, only being offered in-person.
Both districts acknowledge that their plans could change depending on what state leaders decide.
Navasota superintendent Dr. Stu Musick said its school district will start on Aug. 24 with both remote and in-person learning. Musick said unless things change within the Univeristy Interscholastic League’s schedule or within the state, Navasota will hold extracurricular and athletic activities in the fall as scheduled.
The UIL announced on July 10 that students in remote learning may participate in sanctioned activities if they meet all UIL eligibility requirements. Schools also can create additional requirements for students to participate.
Musick said Navasota has not completed its additional requirements for students but plans to release its plans soon.
“We have been batting that around,” Musick said. “We’re wondering if the UIL is going to put out an interpretation based on their latest release that they did last Friday. But we have not finalized that decision and we’re waiting until next week to put that out.”
Superintendents met Thursday for their bi-weekly conference call with the Texas Education Agency and will meet again Friday to continue discussing plans for the fall.
