Bryan, College Station carry winning streaks into volleyball playoffs

March-Smith said the Lady Vikings will be fine if they keeping playing as a team.

“That’s our biggest mantra right now, just making sure that we go about it as a team, staying focused one point at a time,” March-Smith said.

March-Smith, in her first season with the Lady Vikings, said the bonding time before the team’s first COVID-19 shutdown laid the foundation for success. Players knew what their roles would be, what was expected of them and they had a great comfort level with each other.

“It just clicked,” March-Smith said. “Even before some of them contracted COVID, they understood what was expected. They kept in contact with each other via Zoom meetings.”

Junior Riley Cumpton leads Bryan in kills with 246. Junior Faith Clark adds 181, junior Morgan Rilee 98 and sophomore Allison Layton 94. Junior Alexa Garcia has 365 digs, Clark 218 and senior Megan Vaughan 205. Vaughn also has 521 assists.

The College Station-Montgomery matchup has an interesting story on the benches. Montgomery is coached by Kayli Kerr, who was College Station’s head coach in 2016-17, posting a 45-45 record. Current College Station head coach Kacie Street was the Lady Cougars’ freshman coach at the time, and she took over as varsity head coach after Kerr left.