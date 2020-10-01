 Skip to main content
Bryan cancels next week's football game against Montgomery Lake Creek
BRYAN

Bryan High has canceled its football game against Montgomery Lake Creek on Oct. 8 at Merrill Green Stadium because of COVID-19.

Bryan, which canceled Thursday’s game at The Woodlands College Park because of positive COVID-19 cases, also canceled next week’s game because of the number of players quarantined because of contact tracing.

“Quarantining athletes for 14 days meant we needed to cancel this game,” Bryan ISD athletics director Janice Williamson said in a statement. “We are looking forward to being back on the field to face Harker Heights the following week in our district opener.”

Williamson on Tuesday said the football program had multiple cases that forced the cancellation of varsity and subvarsity games with College Park. Viking fieldhouse was sprayed and thoroughly cleaned.

Bryan ISD on Tuesday sent out an email to all parents and guardians of students telling them three students had tested positive for COVID-19 with the school taking all the proper safety precautions, including quarantining those students and any who were in direct contact. Bryan ISD sent out another email Wednesday, saying that another student had tested positive. It’s unclear how many of those students were on the football team.

Bryan will be able to play its subvarsity games next week, with the freshmen and junior varsity traveling to Lake Creek on Wednesday. Williamson said.

