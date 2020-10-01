Bryan cancels next week's football game against Montgomery Lake Creek

Bryan High has canceled its football game against Montgomery Lake Creek on Oct. 8 at Merrill Green Stadium because of COVID-19.

Bryan, which canceled Thursday’s game at The Woodlands College Park because of positive COVID-19 cases, also canceled next week’s game because of the number of players quarantined because of contact tracing.

“Quarantining athletes for 14 days meant we needed to cancel this game,” Bryan ISD athletics director Janice Williamson said in a statement. “We are looking forward to being back on the field to face Harker Heights the following week in our district opener.”

Williamson on Tuesday said the football program had multiple cases that forced the cancellation of varsity and subvarsity games with College Park. Viking fieldhouse was sprayed and thoroughly cleaned.