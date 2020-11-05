Bryan can’t hold onto first half lead, falls to Killeen Shoemaker 42-30 in District 12-6A play

KILLEEN — Bryan coach Ross Rogers rolled the dice and got snake eyes on Thursday.
Down 28-24 and backed up to its own 15-yard line, Bryan faked a punt and tried a pass on fourth-and-6 that went astray. Killeen Shoemaker scored three plays later and went on to win 42-30 at Leo Buckley Stadium.
With the victory, Shoemaker, 6-0 overall, jumped a half-game ahead of Temple for first in District 12-6A at 4-0.
Monaray Baldwin pulled in an 18-yard touchdown pass from Ty Bell just before stepping out of the back of the end zone to give the Grey Wolves an 11-point margin win with 4:46 remaining in the third quarter.
“It didn’t work,” Rogers said. “Something we’ve had forever and it’s always been successful, it usually works when they don’t think we’ll try it. We had decided they could score from 40, 50 and 70 yards.”
Bryan (3-2, 2-2) opened the second half with an onside kick that the Grey Wolves recovered. The Vikings’ Matthew Cooks intercepted Bell to end that drive, but on the next possession Bell stepped up in the pocket, saw plenty of open field and ran 40 yards to put Shoemaker up 28-24.
Bryan started its next drive on the 11 and after three plays were set up to punt. Nico Bulhof overthrew Cooks, although there were defenders in the area.
“We had a lot of confidence at the half and the onside not working and then we fumbled the kickoff and got pinned back.” Rogers said.
Bryan pulled to within 35-30 on a Du’wayne Paulhill 6-yard run, but came up short on the 2-point conversion. Paulhill, who had two first-half touchdowns, had a 20-yard touchdown run on the possession before called back. Bryan was unable to get any points out of the drive when Malcom Gooden was stopped short on a fourth-down quarterback sneak.
Bryan had one last hope in the fourth quarter, but after two timeouts by Shoemaker, Devin Brown broke free on a fourth-and-1 for a 66-yard score for the final points with 5:14 remaining.
The Vikings only forced one Shoemaker punt, but did stop the Grey Wolves three times with interceptions, one each by Paulhill, Me’Kye Kao and Cooks.
Bryan and Shoemaker traded scores throughout the first half, with Bryan opening up on a 28-yard pass from Gooden to tailback Paulhill. The play came after a 15-yard penalty on the Vikings, who got 33 yards on a pass to Isaiah Rodriguez.
The Vikings held the Grey Wolves on the next series, but on a fourth-and-3 from the Viking 42, Omari Evans took the snap went left, broke a tackle and then beat everyone to the Bryan sideline before cutting it up for a touchdown.
Bryan, which had 16 first downs in the first half, answered back thanks in big part to a 55-yard pass from Gooden to Kenny Collins on the first play of the second quarter. Paulhill finished off the drive with a 6-yard run up the middle. Collins, the starting cornerback, came up limping on the play and never appeared to shake the injury.
Shoemaker evened it at 14-14 on a diving touchdown catch of 35 yards by Trenton Hudson from Ty Bell.
Bryan put together a 12-play drive but had to settle for a 41-yard Nico Bulhof field goal to go up 17-14.
Shoemaker took its first lead two plays later after Bell found Monaray Baldwin on a crossing pattern that he turned up field for a 64-yard touchdown with 2:37 remaining in the half.
With only one timeout, the Vikings worked it 72-yards in 2 minutes, 19 seconds. Gooden connected with Hunter Vivaldi for three first downs with passes of 11, 21 and 17-yards. Gooden finished it off by breaking free in the pocket, getting to the 10 before cutting back inside on third-and-10 from the 20. He stretched the ball the final 2-yards, pounding the ball on the goal line to put the Vikings up 24-21.
Gooden accounted for 78 yards rushing and went 9-for-18 passing for 195 yards in the opening half. Vivaldi caught five passes for 72 yards.
