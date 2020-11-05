Bryan can’t hold onto first half lead, falls to Killeen Shoemaker 42-30 in District 12-6A play

“We had a lot of confidence at the half and the onside not working and then we fumbled the kickoff and got pinned back.” Rogers said.

Bryan pulled to within 35-30 on a Du’wayne Paulhill 6-yard run, but came up short on the 2-point conversion. Paulhill, who had two first-half touchdowns, had a 20-yard touchdown run on the possession before called back. Bryan was unable to get any points out of the drive when Malcom Gooden was stopped short on a fourth-down quarterback sneak.

Bryan had one last hope in the fourth quarter, but after two timeouts by Shoemaker, Devin Brown broke free on a fourth-and-1 for a 66-yard score for the final points with 5:14 remaining.

The Vikings only forced one Shoemaker punt, but did stop the Grey Wolves three times with interceptions, one each by Paulhill, Me’Kye Kao and Cooks.

Bryan and Shoemaker traded scores throughout the first half, with Bryan opening up on a 28-yard pass from Gooden to tailback Paulhill. The play came after a 15-yard penalty on the Vikings, who got 33 yards on a pass to Isaiah Rodriguez.

The Vikings held the Grey Wolves on the next series, but on a fourth-and-3 from the Viking 42, Omari Evans took the snap went left, broke a tackle and then beat everyone to the Bryan sideline before cutting it up for a touchdown.