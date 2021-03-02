Bryan boys track and field team takes fourth at Klein Oak meet

Bryan’s Brock Slaydon, Jonathan Minor, Gary Essix and Diego Cardenas finished second in the 4x400-meter relay. Jaylon Walter, Jonathan Paul, Minor and Slaydon also took fourth in the 4x100 relay, while Walter, Essix, Minor and Paul placed fourth in the 4x200 relay. Russ Whitfield, Miles McQuire, Gabe Guille and Nathan Parulian finished fourth in the 4x1,600 relay. Chris Ross, Cardenas, Nick Hilty and Brandon Topf also placed fourth in the distance medley relay.