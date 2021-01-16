 Skip to main content
Bryan boys soccer team wraps up Aggieland Classic with win over A&M Consolidated
Bryan boys soccer team wraps up Aggieland Classic with win over A&M Consolidated

The Bryan boys soccer team went 2-0-1 at the Aggieland Classic and wrapped up play on Saturday with a 1-0 win over A&M Consolidated. The Vikings (7-1-1) tied with Montgomery Lake Creek at 0-0 in their first game and later beat The Woodlands College Park 2-0. Senior Christopher Chavez scored two of Bryan’s three goals and sophomore goalie Josue Gonzalez earned the shutout. Bryan will start District 12-6A play at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Killeen Shoemaker.

The Vikings JV team competed at the Highlander JV Classic this weekend and went 1-1-1. Bryan tied with Cypress Springs 1-1, beat Oak Ridge 1-0 and ended the tournament with a 0-2 loss to The Woodlands JV Red team.

