Bryan boys soccer team wraps up Aggieland Classic with win over A&M Consolidated

The Bryan boys soccer team went 2-0-1 at the Aggieland Classic and wrapped up play on Saturday with a 1-0 win over A&M Consolidated. The Vikings (7-1-1) tied with Montgomery Lake Creek at 0-0 in their first game and later beat The Woodlands College Park 2-0. Senior Christopher Chavez scored two of Bryan’s three goals and sophomore goalie Josue Gonzalez earned the shutout. Bryan will start District 12-6A play at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Killeen Shoemaker.