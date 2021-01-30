Bryan boys soccer team shuts out Temple to stay undefeated in 19-5A

Through the first half of Friday’s District 12-6A boys soccer match between Bryan and Temple, the Vikings had their run of the outside channels, connecting frequently on a series of short, combination passes.

Despite dominating possession, Bryan needed a counterattack and restart to net both goals in a 2-0 win over Temple at Merrill Green Stadium.

Attacking pressure aided by a stiff southern wind put Bryan striker Christopher Chavez in the right place to take advantage of two Temple mistakes.

Ten minutes into the match, Chavez picked a goal kick out of the air and split the Wildcat defense on the dribble. Sensing Temple goalkeeper Jose Renteria was off his line, Chavez chipped a shot over Renteria and into the top right corner of the net to give the Vikings (11-1-1, 4-0) an early lead.

“I just saw the ball, and the [defender] had kicked at me, but I went over him, got it and it went over the keeper and it went in,” Chavez said.

Five minutes later, Bryan midfielder Christian Vazquez put a free kick into a wind gust from 50 yards off the end line. Chavez headed it from just inside the penalty box, and the ball deflected over Renteria and into the net for a 2-0 lead. The second score fell in almost the exact same location as the first.