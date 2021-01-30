Bryan boys soccer team shuts out Temple to stay undefeated in 19-5A

Through the first half of Friday’s District 12-6A boys soccer match between Bryan and Temple, the Vikings had their run of the outside channels, connecting frequently on a series of short, combination passes.
Despite dominating possession, Bryan needed a counterattack and restart to net both goals in a 2-0 win over Temple at Merrill Green Stadium.
Attacking pressure aided by a stiff southern wind put Bryan striker Christopher Chavez in the right place to take advantage of two Temple mistakes.
Ten minutes into the match, Chavez picked a goal kick out of the air and split the Wildcat defense on the dribble. Sensing Temple goalkeeper Jose Renteria was off his line, Chavez chipped a shot over Renteria and into the top right corner of the net to give the Vikings (11-1-1, 4-0) an early lead.
“I just saw the ball, and the [defender] had kicked at me, but I went over him, got it and it went over the keeper and it went in,” Chavez said.
Five minutes later, Bryan midfielder Christian Vazquez put a free kick into a wind gust from 50 yards off the end line. Chavez headed it from just inside the penalty box, and the ball deflected over Renteria and into the net for a 2-0 lead. The second score fell in almost the exact same location as the first.
Chavez said that he wasn’t sure if the header was on target until he turned and saw the ball bulging in the net.
“[Chavez is] replacing a good striker we had last year, but he’s filling the role just fine,” Bryan head coach Paul Ruiz said. “He’s earned his spot on top.”
Physicality marked Temple’s play at the beginning of the game, but Bryan’s speed and craftiness on the ball eventually negated the Wildcats’ ability to challenge. It’s a hallmark of a veteran if undersized squad, Ruiz said.
“More than likely we’re the smaller team,” he said. “We know that and we anticipate the physicality of a game.”
The second half put the wind into the Vikings’ face, which presented a few challenges in kickstarting their attack. Bryan abandoned the occasional booming service over Temple’s defenders and attempted to build with shorter passes on the ground. For 10 minutes through the middle of the second half, Temple (6-4-2, 2-2) controlled the run of play but managed only two corner kicks and three shots on goal.
Bryan’s defensive four allowed few services to get behind their line. Despite a senior heavy defense, the backline is anchored by sophomore team captain Alex Vasilakis.
“Our backline is definitely a strength, senior led and even with a starting sophomore Alex Vasilakis,” Ruiz said. “He’s the captain because he is a backed captain for sure. He’s kept us solid. They work together with the keeper.”
Bryan goalkeeper Josue Gonzalez made six saves, none better than a one-handed punch over the crossbar late in the second half. On the play, Temple crossed the ball from the left flank into an open space at the top of the penalty box where Wildcat attacker Angel Medrano one-touch volleyed it to the top of the goal, forcing Gonzalez to leap upwards as he pawed the shot over the bar for a corner kick.
Temple had 11 shots overall. Bryan made the best of its possession control by taking 21 shots with six on goal. The Vikings had the edge in cornerkicks 7-4 and committed just 10 fouls to Temple’s 14.
Gonzalez’s clean sheet not only kept Bryan’s undefeated streak intact through district play but kept their goals against this season to just five.
“These guys will play, play, play, and I enjoy coaching them,” Ruiz said. “Our speed in the back — our kids are just, I don’t want to say scrappy, but, man, they are just going to play. They’re going to give it all they’ve got, and that’s all I can ask of them.”