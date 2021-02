The Bryan boys soccer team moved its Friday match with Killeen to 1 p.m. Feb. 27 at Merrill Green Stadium, the Vikings announced Thursday. Only the varsity teams will play that day.

Bryan is set to resume play at Temple at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, and the Vikings will host Copperas Cove at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 26 at Stephen F. Austin Middle School. The JV matches will start at 5:30 p.m. both days.