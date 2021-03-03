Bryan boys soccer team loses to Belton on penalty kicks

BELTON — The Bryan boys soccer team lost to Belton on penalty kicks 5-3 after tying 1-1 in District 12-6A action Tuesday.

Christopher Chavez scored off an assist from Nico Bulhof in the 16th minute to give Bryan (11-6-2) a 1-0 lead. Belton (11-7-1) tied the match in the 29th minute, and the score remained tied through regulation.

The Vikings fell to third in the district standings with 23 points. Belton leads with 26, and Temple is second with 24. Killeen Ellison is fourth with 19.

Bryan won the JV match 3-2 as Yexon Diaz had a hat trick for the Vikings.

Bryan will play at Ellison (10-5-3) on Friday.