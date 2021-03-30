Bryan boys soccer team falls in area playoffs to Garland Sachse

PALESTINE — The Bryan boys soccer team is good at fighting until the final whistle, but Garland Sachse found a way to silence the Vikings’ comeback attempt Tuesday night for a 3-2 victory in the Class 6A area playoffs at Wildcat Stadium.
Sachse (19-3-4) will face the winner of Tyler Legacy and Lake Ridge in the regional quarterfinals later this week with site and time to be determined.
Sachse sophomore Haris Dunic scored the go-ahead goal with five minutes left in the match after working to find an open shot, charging up the right side and handling pressure from two Bryan defenders. The Mustangs tried a similar attack all night but got shut down by the Vikings, who held them to just two shots on goal in the first half.
“Our backline played like they have all year,” Bryan head coach Paul Ruiz said. “[Sachse] started to put the ball a little bit longer on us, and they got to us. They had two goals on set pieces and we missed a couple clears and they capitalized on it. ... That was the difference for sure.”
Bryan (18-4-4) won its first playoff game in 17 years last week in a thrilling 4-3 victory over Mansfield in bi-district. Tuesday’s match looked to be going in a similar direction when Bryan’s Ramiro Moreno tied the game at 2 with 14 minutes left with a long shot that landed just past the fingertips of goalkeeper Carlos Vasquez.
It was Moreno’s third goal in two playoffs games after he missed most of the regular season with an injury.
“I wish we had him all season,” Ruiz said. “He played sparingly [but] that guy is just a player. He’s amazing. He just put that right out of the goalie’s reach. He has a knack for putting that ball in the goal.”
Before Moreno’s equalizer, the Mustangs scored twice in an eight-minute span with Jonathan Majano and Cooper Tea each getting goals off assists from Harun Spahalic for a 2-1 lead.
Bryan tried to clear both of Spahalic’s throw-ins, something it had done three times before, but Majano and Tea had just enough time and space to take their shots.
“They kept fighting, but our kids kept fighting, too,” Ruiz said. “It happened in the last game. We came back twice and we had to just keep coming back. We were down on this one and we had to come back to tie it. [We’re] fighters. It just didn’t come out our way.”
The Vikings, who will graduate 11 seniors this year, made adjustments at halftime after both teams played to a scoreless first half. Ruiz said he pushed his players to work harder for scoring opportunities like they had just before halftime.
Bryan had four shots on goal over a flurry to end the first half with two coming from Fabricio Araujo, who had one shot go just wide and another caught by Vasquez.
“Both teams took awhile to start, but I think the last 15 minutes of the first half we really settled in and started playing like we needed to,” Ruiz said.
Christopher Chavez took Ruiz’s advice to heart and scored almost 40 seconds into the second half, giving Bryan a 1-0 lead. Chavez took advantage of a second-chance shot after Moreno’s attempt bounced off the right goal post.
“One thing we tell our kids is to shoot and follow, shoot and follow, so we’ve had a lot of goals off second chances,” Ruiz said. “You have to take those chances, and if a goalie mishandles it, we have to be there.”