Bryan boys soccer team falls in area playoffs to Garland Sachse

It was Moreno’s third goal in two playoffs games after he missed most of the regular season with an injury.

“I wish we had him all season,” Ruiz said. “He played sparingly [but] that guy is just a player. He’s amazing. He just put that right out of the goalie’s reach. He has a knack for putting that ball in the goal.”

Before Moreno’s equalizer, the Mustangs scored twice in an eight-minute span with Jonathan Majano and Cooper Tea each getting goals off assists from Harun Spahalic for a 2-1 lead.

Bryan tried to clear both of Spahalic’s throw-ins, something it had done three times before, but Majano and Tea had just enough time and space to take their shots.

“They kept fighting, but our kids kept fighting, too,” Ruiz said. “It happened in the last game. We came back twice and we had to just keep coming back. We were down on this one and we had to come back to tie it. [We’re] fighters. It just didn’t come out our way.”

The Vikings, who will graduate 11 seniors this year, made adjustments at halftime after both teams played to a scoreless first half. Ruiz said he pushed his players to work harder for scoring opportunities like they had just before halftime.