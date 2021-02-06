Bryan boys soccer team can't cash in on chances in 3-0 loss to Belton

The finishing touch has rarely been a problem for the Bryan boys soccer team this season. The Vikings outscored opponents 34-8 through their first 15 games.
But a recent run of bad form in the attacking third did little to help Bryan on Friday as it lost 3-0 to Belton in District 12-6A play at Merrill Green Stadium.
The Vikings (11-2-2, 4-1-1) failed to score for the second straight match. They played Copperas Cove to a 0-0 draw on Tuesday.
“We had our chances, but we didn’t put it where we needed to, and that’s two games in a row where we haven’t finished as well as we would have liked,” Bryan head coach Paul Ruiz said.
Bryan had four shots to Belton’s three in the first half, but the Tigers made theirs count when senior Cade Wenberg scored in the 15th minute for a 1-0 lead. On the play, Tiger senior Shire Snell chipped a short pass over the Viking defense, and after settling the pass with his head, Wenberg ripped a shot into the bottom left corner of the net.
“I think my guy was there to challenge and we challenged well,” Ruiz said of the play. “It’s just they’re taller than us and it happens.”
Throughout the first half the Vikings had little trouble possessing the ball and building an attack from the back, but the final pass or on-target shot eluded the strikers.
Early in the match, Bryan’s Juan Malonado flicked a pass ahead to Christopher Chavez, who connected with Fabricio Araujo behind Belton’s defense. Araujo’s chip attempt bent wide right of the goal. Later in the half, Araujo sent another pass over the Tiger defense that sprung Chavez on a breakaway, but Belton goalkeeper Andres Martinez deflected Chavez’s shot wide. On the ensuing corner kick, Chavez sent a shot toward the net through traffic, but Martinez came up with the ball again on a diving stop to his left.
Martinez finished with five saves.
After taking a 1-0 lead, Belton (7-1-3, 4-1-1) pulled back in its formation and cut down Bryan’s passing and dribbling lanes. Already outsized across the board, Bryan suddenly had difficulty finding space in the offensive third.
In the second half, Belton notched up its aggressiveness in an effort to disrupt the flow of Bryan’s offense. Eleven of the Tigers’ 17 fouls came in the second 40 minutes, including three yellow cards.
“We knew it was going to be physical coming in,” Ruiz said. “We handled our composure. I think the composure part we did well. We restarted plays quickly and did not let them get us out of our flow.”
Belton enjoyed a majority of the possession in the beginning of the second half, which led to the second goal 20 minutes into the frame. In a similar fashion as the first goal, a ball flicked over the top of the defense fell opportunistically for Wenberg, who volleyed a no-doubter into the left side of the net for a 2-0 lead.
Ten minutes later, Belton added insurance on a shot by Avery Yberg. The play began with a restart just inside midfield, and Snell sent a high, looping pass to Wenberg, who flicked it ahead to Yberg, and Yberg finished the one-on-one attempt against Viking sophomore goalkeeper Josue Gonzalez.
Despite giving up three goals, Gonzalez produced several highlight-reel saves to keep the Vikings in the game. In the first half, he leapt and fully extended to punch a hard shot off a corner kick over the crossbar. Early in the second half, Gonzalez flew in a Supermanesque dive to his left to stop another hard shot destined for the top right corner of the net.
Belton finished with 12 shots including five on target. Eight came in the second half. Bryan also took 12 shots with five on frame.
Ruiz said he hopes his squad can regain its scoring touch before next Tuesday’s match at Killeen Ellison, which could ultimately be for first place in district.
“We do have some nagging injuries, and that has hurt us some as well, but the opportunities were there at Cove and the opportunities where here and it’s just the finishing,” Ruiz said. “We’ve just got to go finish.”