Bryan boys soccer team can't cash in on chances in 3-0 loss to Belton

Early in the match, Bryan’s Juan Malonado flicked a pass ahead to Christopher Chavez, who connected with Fabricio Araujo behind Belton’s defense. Araujo’s chip attempt bent wide right of the goal. Later in the half, Araujo sent another pass over the Tiger defense that sprung Chavez on a breakaway, but Belton goalkeeper Andres Martinez deflected Chavez’s shot wide. On the ensuing corner kick, Chavez sent a shot toward the net through traffic, but Martinez came up with the ball again on a diving stop to his left.

Martinez finished with five saves.

After taking a 1-0 lead, Belton (7-1-3, 4-1-1) pulled back in its formation and cut down Bryan’s passing and dribbling lanes. Already outsized across the board, Bryan suddenly had difficulty finding space in the offensive third.

In the second half, Belton notched up its aggressiveness in an effort to disrupt the flow of Bryan’s offense. Eleven of the Tigers’ 17 fouls came in the second 40 minutes, including three yellow cards.

“We knew it was going to be physical coming in,” Ruiz said. “We handled our composure. I think the composure part we did well. We restarted plays quickly and did not let them get us out of our flow.”