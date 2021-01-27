 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bryan boys soccer team beats Killen 5-1 on road
0 comments

Bryan boys soccer team beats Killen 5-1 on road

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

KILLEEN — Five different Vikings scored goals as the Bryan boys soccer team beat Killeen 5-1 on Tuesday in District 12-6A play.

Javier Munoz, Christopher Chavez, Fabricio Araujo, Alex Vasilakis and Kelvin Zelaya each scored a goal for Bryan (10-1-1, 3-0), which is alone atop the district standings.

Bryan won the JV match 2-0. Bryce Luckie and Aidan Posada each scored a goal, and John Uribe earned the shutout in goal.

Bryan will host Temple at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Merrill Green Stadium. The JV match will start at 5:30 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert