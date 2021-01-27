Bryan boys soccer team beats Killen 5-1 on road

KILLEEN — Five different Vikings scored goals as the Bryan boys soccer team beat Killeen 5-1 on Tuesday in District 12-6A play.
Javier Munoz, Christopher Chavez, Fabricio Araujo, Alex Vasilakis and Kelvin Zelaya each scored a goal for Bryan (10-1-1, 3-0), which is alone atop the district standings.
Bryan won the JV match 2-0. Bryce Luckie and Aidan Posada each scored a goal, and John Uribe earned the shutout in goal.
Bryan will host Temple at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Merrill Green Stadium. The JV match will start at 5:30 p.m.