 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bryan boys soccer team beats Harker Heights to finish second in District 12-6A
0 comments

Bryan boys soccer team beats Harker Heights to finish second in District 12-6A

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Bryan’s Kelvin Zelaya and Christopher Chavez each scored two goals as the Viking boys soccer team beat Harker Heights 4-1 to wrap up second place in District 12-6A on Friday at Merrill Green Stadium.

Fabricio Araujo had two assists, while Skrivanek Flores and Luis Chavez each had one for Bryan (16-3-4, 9-2-3).

Harker Heights won the JV match 4-3.

Bryan will open the Class 6A playoffs against the third seed from 11-6A at a time and site to be determined.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert