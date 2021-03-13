Bryan boys soccer team beats Harker Heights to finish second in District 12-6A

Bryan’s Kelvin Zelaya and Christopher Chavez each scored two goals as the Viking boys soccer team beat Harker Heights 4-1 to wrap up second place in District 12-6A on Friday at Merrill Green Stadium.

Fabricio Araujo had two assists, while Skrivanek Flores and Luis Chavez each had one for Bryan (16-3-4, 9-2-3).

Harker Heights won the JV match 4-3.

Bryan will open the Class 6A playoffs against the third seed from 11-6A at a time and site to be determined.