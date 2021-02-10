Bryan boys shut out Killeen Ellison to take over first in district standings

Bryan goalkeeper Josue Gonzalez earned another shutout, and four different Vikings scored goals in their 4-0 victory over Killeen Ellison on Tuesday in District 12-6A play at Merrill Green Stadium.

Javier Munoz, Fabricio Araujo, Bryce Luckie and Alex Vasilakis each scored a goal for Bryan (12-2-2, 5-1-1, 17 points), while Skrivanek Flores and Araujo had an assist. On defense, Bryan’s backline and Gonzalez pitched the Vikings’ 11th shutout of the season as the Vikings took over the top spot in the 12-6A standings just ahead of Belton (5-1-1, 16 points).