Bryan boys basketball team wins tuneup for district

WILLIS — Bryan’s Dylan Glover had 20 points, five rebounds, five assists and three steals, and the Vikings warmed up for District 12-6A play with a 66-38 victory Tuesday to push their winning streak to seven straight.

Bryan’s Dom Caldwell had 17 points and seven rebounds. Rodney Johnson Jr. and 12 points and 10 rebounds. CJ Tyler had seven points, three rebounds, six assists and four steals, and Taylan Johnson had six points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals.

The Vikings (8-1) will play at No. 8 Harker Heights in Killeen on Friday to open district.