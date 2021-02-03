 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bryan boys basketball team wins another in District 12-6A play
0 comments

Bryan boys basketball team wins another in District 12-6A play

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Bryan vs Copperas Cove

Bryan’s Rodney Johnson shoots over Copperas Cove’s Henry Sanchez at Viking Gym on Tuesday.

 Eagle photo by Cassie Stricker

Dylan Glover scored 26 points, and Rodney Johnson Jr. had 21 to lead the Bryan boys basketball team past Copperas Cove 74-69 on Tuesday in District 12-6A play at Viking Gym.

Glover also had five rebounds and four assists, while Johnson had 10 boards and two assists. Dom Caldwell added 11 points, three assists and two rebounds for Bryan (17-4, 8-3). Nic Caraway had eight points, five rebounds and two assists, and CJ Tyler had six points, three rebounds and 10 assists.

The Vikings will host Belton (16-6, 7-4) at 7 p.m. Friday. Copperas Cove fell to 8-10 overall and 4-7 in district.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert