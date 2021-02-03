Bryan boys basketball team wins another in District 12-6A play

Dylan Glover scored 26 points, and Rodney Johnson Jr. had 21 to lead the Bryan boys basketball team past Copperas Cove 74-69 on Tuesday in District 12-6A play at Viking Gym.

Glover also had five rebounds and four assists, while Johnson had 10 boards and two assists. Dom Caldwell added 11 points, three assists and two rebounds for Bryan (17-4, 8-3). Nic Caraway had eight points, five rebounds and two assists, and CJ Tyler had six points, three rebounds and 10 assists.