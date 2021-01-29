 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bryan boys basketball team wins another district road game
0 comments

Bryan boys basketball team wins another district road game

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

TEMPLE — Dom Caldwell had 19 points, six rebounds and two assists, and Rodney Johnson Jr. had 18 points, 10 rebounds and three assists to lead the Bryan boys basketball team past Temple 64-56 on Friday in District 12-6A play.

Dylan Glover added 12 points, seven rebounds and six assists for Bryan, and Nic Caraway had nine points, 10 rebounds and two steals.

The Vikings (16-4, 7-3) maintained hold of a playoff spot by remaining in a tie for third place in district with Belton (16-5, 7-3), which beat Copperas Cove 72-51 on Friday.

The Vikings will host Copperas Cove (8-9, 4-6) on Tuesday and Belton next Friday at Viking Gym.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert