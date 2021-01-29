Bryan boys basketball team wins another district road game

TEMPLE — Dom Caldwell had 19 points, six rebounds and two assists, and Rodney Johnson Jr. had 18 points, 10 rebounds and three assists to lead the Bryan boys basketball team past Temple 64-56 on Friday in District 12-6A play.

Dylan Glover added 12 points, seven rebounds and six assists for Bryan, and Nic Caraway had nine points, 10 rebounds and two steals.

The Vikings (16-4, 7-3) maintained hold of a playoff spot by remaining in a tie for third place in district with Belton (16-5, 7-3), which beat Copperas Cove 72-51 on Friday.

The Vikings will host Copperas Cove (8-9, 4-6) on Tuesday and Belton next Friday at Viking Gym.