Bryan boys basketball team to play at Killeen Shoemaker on Saturday
The District 12-6A regular-season boys basketball finale between Bryan and Killeen Shoemaker on Friday was postponed because of weather and moved to 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Shoemaker.

